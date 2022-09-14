Baghdad, Iraq: Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance has selected ICS BANKS Islamic Platform, a worldwide digital Shari’a compliant software solution, from ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS), the global software and services provider for banks and financial institutions.



Al- Ataa Islamic Bank is licensed to offer Islamic banking and investment services by the Central Bank of Iraq. The bank is focused on providing distinctive banking and finance solutions. Al- Ataa Islamic Bank is based in Baghdad and will be providing its Islamic financing products and services through its eight branches in most provinces of Iraq. The bank is specialised in project financing operations for small and medium companies, lease financing, real estate financing and other investment solution development. The signing ceremony took place end of June of this year in Iraq, and was headed by Al- Ataa Islamic Bank Managing Director; Mr. Kadhom Khalaf Al-Shamary and ICSFS’ Executive Director; Mr. Wael Malkawi.

Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance Managing Director, Mr. Kadhom Khalaf Al-Shamary, commented: “We acknowledge the power of adopting a world-class solution to support our growth and expanding vision, working side by side with ICSFS will provide us with the flexibility, and will assist us deliver superior services to our customers. We have selected ICS BANKS Islamic from ICSFS its excellent worldwide track record especially in this region. We are looking forward for this partnership and we believe that by choosing ICSFS as our technology partner we will be able to achieve our rapid growth goals, and enjoy unlimited benefits and offerings.”



Executive Director of ICSFS, Mr. Wael Malkawi stated: “We are excited that another prominent bank has joined ICSFS’ community and selected us among many other vendors. ICSFS was chosen for its well-known reputation and wide experience around the globe. ICSFS has proved its ability to support growth and applying advanced technologies to cover all business extents. We are looking forward to this partnership, were Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance will enjoy ultimate software benefits and unlimited services offerings and advantages.”



ICSFS invests in its software suites by utilising modern technology in launching new products, constructing a secured and agile integration, and keeping pace with new standards and regulations worldwide. ICS BANKS software suite future-proof banking and financing activities by providing a broad range of features and capabilities with more agility and flexibility, to enrich customers' journey experience, hence improving the trust and confidentiality with the customer. ICS BANKS has always been a pioneer in utilising the latest technology to serve financial institutions. In addition to its embedded Service-Oriented-Architecture (SOA), Digital Platform.

