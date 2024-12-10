Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Areen Holding Company, a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has entered into an agreement with Olazabal Design to design a modern 18-hole golf course as part of Al Areen masterplan.

Olazabal Design is the golf course design company of Spanish golf star and World Golf Legend José María Olazábal and recognised as one of the foremost companies in its field, having previously won the award for Best Golf Course Designer at the World Golf Awards. The company’s notable work includes the spectacular new Olympic and Hills courses at Costa Navarino in Greece, the Education City Golf Club in Qatar or Royal Sevilla Golf in Spain

Al Areen Holding’s selection of Olazabal Design aligns with its strong commitment to transforming Al Areen masterplan into a premier tourist destination, making a significant impact in the Kingdom while contributing to Bahrain’s ongoing economic progress, inspired by the noble vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the esteemed strategies of the government under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Spanning approximately 1.4 million square meters, the golf course will be developed in collaboration with Olazabal Design. It will be characterised by meticulous architectural design with a touch of luxury and surrounded by breathtaking scenery, offering an exceptional playing experience for golfers of all levels.

In this context, Dr. Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding Company, stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with Olazabal Design, a leading global golf course designer, to integrate a world-class course into our flagship project. This development represents a significant step toward our vision of establishing Al Areen as a distinguished tourism and residential destination, enhancing Bahrain’s status as a global tourism hotspot.”

She added: “This golf course will add another dimension of luxury to Al Areen project, complementing an exceptional residential and sports tourism experience. We anticipate that this course will attract more tourists and residents, thereby bolstering economic growth in the area.”

For his part, Matthias Nemes, Managing Partner of Olazabal Design, stated: "We are proud to collaborate with Al Areen Holding Company on this exceptional project. The land´s natural beauty is simply breathtaking and we could not be more excited to design a top international golf course on this extraordinary terrain. Our intention is to honour the neighbouring wildlife reserve and let its serenity serve as inspiration for our design. We are confident that the golf course will add significant value to the Al Areen development and provide unforgettable experiences for guests.”

It is noteworthy that Al Areen masterplan is a leading destination for residence, hospitality, entertainment and business, including a township of nearly 2 million square metres of land and 1.5 million square metres of built-up area, with a capacity to accommodate approximately 25,000 people. The project is distinguished by its proximity to Al Areen Wildlife Park and Natural Reserve in the southern region of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Al Areen masterplan will feature a mixed-use development based on the highest global standards of luxury and sustainability, integrating exceptional developmental projects within the captivating natural landscape of Bahrain. The project is also close to key landmarks such as Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre and the Bahrain International Circuit.

About Al Areen Holding

Al Areen Holding is a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, dedicated to creating exceptional residential, commercial and hospitality projects. With a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, Al Areen Holding strives to exceed customer expectations and contribute to the economic growth of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

