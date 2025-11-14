Operating Income rose to AED 966 million for the 9M and grew 13.7% YoY to AED 328 million in Q3.

8.8% YoY increase in EBITDA to AED 423 million with an EBITDA Margin of 43.8%

Total Revenues reached AED 991 million, up 12% YoY.

Net profit after tax was maintained, with a slight YOY decline of 1.7% to AED 303 million. This was mainly due to adjusted profit margins to preserve market share and higher operating costs driven by regulatory requirements —including Emiratisation initiatives— as well as ongoing local and international expansion activities.

Expansion in line with the Group’s strategy, reinforcing its market leadership and supporting regional growth plans.

Branch Network: The Group’s total number of physical branches reached 438 by the end of Q3 2025, marking a net addition of 175 branches since Q3 2024, including the consolidation of BFC Group.

BFC Group Acquisition: The acquisition of BFC Group Holdings W.L.L. was completed in Q2 2025, with full consolidation of results in Q2 and Q3. Synergies are expected to be realised in Q1 2026.

Al Ansari Digital Wallet: Soft-launched in Q3 2025 with core functionality, ahead of its full-scale rollout.

Dubai, UAE: Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI) (“the Group”), the largest non-banking financial institution in the GCC, has delivered a resilient performance in the first nine months of 2025 (“9M’25”) with operating income reaching AED 966 million and growing by 13.7% YoY to AED 328 million in Q3, driven by solid performance across most business lines and the consolidation of BFC Group. EBITDA rose 8.8% YoY to AED 423 million, with an EBITDA margin of 43.8%. Total revenues reached AED 991 million, up 12% YoY.

The Group’s growth, achieved in the face of persistent geopolitical headwinds, underscores its resilience, affirms its market leadership, and reflects the success of its long-term strategy to drive sustainable growth by capitalising on the strong economic momentum in the UAE and the GCC region.

Financial Highlights

Operational Highlights

* 9M’25 figures include BFC Group results

9M’25 Financial Performance Commentary

Navigating a complex operating environment marked by increased costs, geopolitical challenges, and integration efforts, the Group delivered a solid EBITDA margin of 43.8%.

Net Profit after Tax decreased by 1.7% YoY to AED 303 million, primarily due to higher manpower costs—including Emiratisation initiatives—operational expansion, and increased finance costs following the BFC Group acquisition.

The Group’s strategic focus on digital transformation and branch network optimisation supported growth while maintaining cost discipline. Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) amounted to AED 30 million, representing 3% of Operating Income.

Free Cash Flows reached AED 393 million, with a robust 93% EBITDA to cash conversion rate, reflecting strong cash generation and disciplined capital deployment.

9M’25 Operational Performance Commentary

The remittance business faced some pressure on margin due to competitive pricing, while overall performance remained resilient.

The Bank Notes and Prepaid Cards segment delivered strong growth driven by a surge in travel card volumes and strong demand in the tourism sector.

The Wage Protection System (WPS) business continued its upward trajectory.

The performance for the 9 months benefitted from the consolidation of the BFC business.

Commenting on the results, Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said:

“The first nine months of 2025 have been a period of significant transformation for the Group, reflecting the strength and resilience of our diversified business model amid rising cost pressures and evolving market dynamics, and margin adjustments aimed at maintaining the company’s market share. The 13.7% year-on-year Q3 growth in operating income and the successful consolidation of BFC Group underscore not only solid operational execution but also our strategic intent to build scale, expand regional influence, and drive long-term value creation. While net profit was impacted by higher finance and depreciation costs, our EBITDA growth and robust free cash flow demonstrate our ability to navigate challenges effectively.

Looking ahead, we remain deeply aligned with the UAE’s and the GCC’s overall vision for a digitally empowered and inclusive economy. Our focus remains on harnessing synergies, elevating customer experiences, and creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Mohammad Bitar Deputy Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, added:

“Our operational momentum throughout 2025 has been exceptional, highlighted by the successful integration of BFC Group and the continued expansion of our branch network. These milestones reflect our disciplined execution and commitment to regional growth.

We are redefining how we serve customers through sustained investments in digital innovation, while our regional integration efforts continue to strengthen our market leadership across the GCC.

As we move forward, we remain focused on driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering seamless financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across the region.”