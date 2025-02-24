Dubai, UAE: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s leading remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services (PJSC), has announced a strategic year-long partnership with Jetour UAE and Elite Group Holding, the brand’s exclusive partner in the UAE. Under this milestone partnership, Jetour UAE has been named Al Ansari Exchange’s exclusive automotive partner for 2025. This collaboration follows a highly successful partnership during Al Ansari Exchange’s Winter Promotion 2024, where Jetour UAE played a key role in driving customer engagement and rewarding loyal customers.

Building on this momentum, the extended partnership will integrate Jetour vehicles into Al Ansari Exchange’s promotional initiatives throughout 2025, offering customers exciting opportunities to win premium cars while enhancing the overall customer experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Al Najjar, COO at Al Ansari Exchange, said: “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Jetour after a successful campaign in 2024. At Al Ansari Exchange, we are committed to providing exceptional value to our customers, and this partnership allows us to elevate our promotions while aligning with a brand that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation.”

Jesico Gonsalves, General Manager of Jetour UAE, added: “At Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Jetour in the UAE, we are excited to strengthen our partnership with Al Ansari Exchange through this year-long collaboration as their exclusive automotive partner for 2025. This collaboration reflects our dedication to supporting community-driven initiatives that create lasting connections, and our commitment to delivering exceptional automotive experience. It also gives us the opportunity to engage with our community and partner with an organization that shares our vision for excellence and innovation.”

As part of the partnership, Al Ansari Exchange customers can look forward to promotions featuring Jetour vehicles, exclusively from Elite Group Holding, reinforcing the company’s reputation for rewarding loyalty and trust. More details about upcoming campaigns will be announced in due course.

About Elite Group Holding

Elite Group Holding is a UAE-based conglomerate committed to excellence and innovation across Automotive, E-commerce, Investments, and Real Estate & Contracting. With visionary expansion plans, the group will continue to expand across different industries and is expected to include over 20 strategically located facilities.

About Al Ansari Exchange

Al Ansari Exchange, the subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services P.J.S.C. and the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE. Al Ansari Exchange, established in 1966 and licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, is the UAE’s first exchange company that grown to be the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the country with over 260 branches across the Emirates (as of June 2024). With over 4500 multilingual employees, the Company conducts 134 thousand transactions per day (as of December 2023). Since its founding, the Company has significantly scaled its digital presence through its award-winning app, website and in-branch smart counters.

For more information visit: https://alansariexchange.com/

