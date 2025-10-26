Dubai, UAE / Cairo, Egypt – Amlak Finance PJSC, a specialized Islamic Real Estate Finance company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with Al Baraka Bank Egypt for the sale of 100% of the share capital of Amlak Finance Egypt SAE.

The transaction marks an important milestone in Amlak Finance’s strategic direction. Upon completion, Al Baraka Bank Egypt will acquire full ownership of Amlak Egypt, subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.

Mr. Ahmad Salameh, Chairman of Amlak Finance Egypt, commented:

“This agreement underscores Amlak Finance’s commitment to executing its strategic objectives. We are proud of Amlak Egypt’s growth and achievements and believe that Al Baraka Bank is well-positioned to support its next phase of development.

I would like to express my gratitude to Al Baraka Bank Egypt for their commitment throughout this transaction and wish them luck for the future.

I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to Al Ahly Pharos for their invaluable advisory support throughout this transaction, as well as to all parties involved for their professionalism and dedication.”

Mr. Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, stated:

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s growth strategy, enabling us to further expand our presence in the Egyptian mortgage financing market. It also adds a new entity to the Bank’s non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) portfolio, further enhancing its suite of Sharia-compliant products and services.

This move is also in line with the Bank’s strategy to expand in the non-banking financial services sector, which forms an integral part of Al Baraka Banking Group’s overall strategy in Bahrain. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our M&A team for their exceptional efforts, as well as all transaction parties for their collaboration and professionalism in achieving this important milestone.

I also extend my gratitude to the teams across the Bank for their dedication, hard work, and keen sense of ownership throughout this process.

Mr. Ahmed Heider, CEO of Al Ahly Pharos Investment Banking, commented:

“I would like to congratulate Amlak Finance and Al Baraka Bank on this important transaction that achieves the strategic objectives of both parties and further solidifies Al Ahly Pharos mark on the development of the mortgage sector in Egypt. This transaction enriches the sharia-compliant product offering of Al Baraka Bank in Egypt and expands its footprint in the non-banking financial institutions sector.”

Mr. Mohsen Abou El Nour, Head of ECM and M&A at Al Ahly Pharos Investment Banking, added:

“Very happy to witness the signature of the SPA for the acquisition of Amlak Finance Egypt by Al Baraka Bank Egypt. This deal highlights the potential and attractiveness of the mortgage finance market in Egypt and illustrates the increasing appetite for Egyptian banks to grow their NBFI platform with the aim of diversifying the services offered to their clients. This deal also cements Al Ahly Pharos’ position as one of the leading M&A advisors in the market. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Al Ahly Pharos M&A team for the effort exerted to make this transaction happen.”

Advisors to the Transaction

Al Ahly Pharos Investment Banking acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Amlak Finance PJSC. Al Tamimi & Company acted as the sell-side legal advisor. On the buy-side, Capital Markets Advisors, a member of Synergy Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Al Baraka Bank Egypt, while ALC – Alieldean Weshahi & Partners served as the legal counsel and Ledger Consulting Company as tax advisor.