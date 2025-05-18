Cairo – Al Ahly Momkn, a leading company in electronic payment solutions and financial technology in Egypt, has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with «Post Distribution CO-PDC», a subsidiary of the National Postal Authority, specialized in establishing, operating, and managing branches under the franchise model.

This collaboration aims to establish and operate a new network of branches to provide integrated financial and digital solutions, supporting the state's efforts to achieve financial inclusion and digital transformation, and contributing to the delivery of high-quality financial services to citizens and businesses across various governorates.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ahmed Enayet, CEO and Managing Director of «Al Ahly Momkn», and Mr. Ahmed Faiz, Managing Director of «Post Distribution CO-PDC». The signing was attended by Mr. Ahmed Ghazy, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of «Al Ahly Momkn», as well as Mr. Hady Ayad, Head of Retail and Strategic Partnerships, Mr. Essam Abdel Fattah, Head of Legal Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Abdel Aziz, Head of Financial Affairs, and Mr. Ahmed Farid, Senior Manager of the Retail Department at «Post Distribution CO-PDC».

In this context, Mr. Ahmed Enayet, CEO and Managing Director of «Al Ahly Momkn», stated that the partnership aligns with the company’s strategy to support Egypt's Vision 2030 for sustainable development and to promote financial inclusion by expanding digital services to all areas, including remote and underserved regions that lack access to traditional financial services.

He added: “We are proud to collaborate with «Post Distribution CO-PDC», which brings extensive experience in managing branches and service units under the franchise model across the republic. This enables us to deliver outstanding services that meet customer needs efficiently and seamlessly.”

Mr. Ahmed Ghazy, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of «Al Ahly Momkn», explained that the first phase of the collaboration will witness the launch of two new branches in Cairo and Port Said, with plans for gradual expansion across all governorates. More branches may also be opened in densely populated areas with increasing demand for services.

Ghazy pointed out that the new branches will offer a comprehensive package of services, including the opening of e-wallets, Know Your Customer (KYC) services, and collection of payments for individuals and companies, in addition to many other non-banking services, all within a fully secure digital environment.

For his part, Mr. Ahmed Faiz, Managing Director of «Post Distribution CO-PDC», emphasized that this partnership complements the company’s ongoing efforts to support the infrastructure of services in Egypt. He noted that «Post Distribution CO-PDC» has more than 15 years of experience in establishing, operating, and managing branches under the franchise model nationwide, backed by a strong operational network and advanced logistical infrastructure covering various governorates.

He added: “We are proud of this partnership, which reflects the trust of leading institutions in the capabilities of «Post Distribution CO-PDC». We will manage and operate the new branches according to the highest standards of efficiency and quality, ensuring an exceptional customer experience that supports the state’s goal of delivering services to all regions, including villages and remote centers.”

He further highlighted that «Post Distribution CO-PDC» is distinguished by its wide geographical presence and its ability to rapidly expand through the establishment of branches and recruitment of qualified personnel—factors that enhance the success of this joint project with «Al Ahly Momkn».

He concluded by affirming: “We are committed to providing a comprehensive and exceptional service experience to customers, supporting the state’s vision of building a modern and inclusive digital economy, and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional hub for financial and technological innovation.”