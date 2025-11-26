Aknan Developments, in partnership with Adrec Developments, announced the launch of their new project, "Multqa Social District," in one of the most prominent and popular areas of New Cairo, during a press conference held to reveal all the project's details and services. The project represents a unique, integrated, and modern destination that combines commercial, administrative, and entertainment activities with a contemporary design that meets market needs and adds real value to East Cairo.

Eng. Mohamed Helal – Chairman of Aknan Developments, affirmed during his speech that the "Multqa" project is a new step reflecting the strength of cooperation between two companies that possess decades of experience, exceeding twenty years, in the fields of construction and real estate development. Aknan has a track record of residential, commercial, and administrative projects in New Cairo, while Adrec possesses a diverse portfolio of residential projects, commercial centers, and medical centers, making the partnership between the two parties a starting point for a new concept of mixed-use destinations.

Eng. Helal added that at Aknan, they believe the real value offered to their clients must be extended and influential in the field of urban development. He noted that the "Multqa" project is a new step confirming their commitment to developing diverse, innovative, and mixed-use destinations based on quality, transparency, and commitment. It aims to provide a destination that brings together work, entertainment, and the daily experience in one place, with a modern design that suits the contemporary lifestyle and grants companies and brands a complete space for growth and expansion in an innovative and ideal manner.

He commented that their partnership with Adrec Developments is built on a shared vision and long market experience for both companies, as each has a strong track record of executing successful projects based on quality and commitment to clients, delivering projects with innovative and sustainable added value. He stressed that the Multqa project offers the market a new concept for mixed-use destinations with a contemporary design that provides an integrated experience combining meticulously designed commercial spaces ready to host local and international brands, administrative units of varying sizes suitable for companies and entrepreneurs in various fields, and open entertainment zones that achieve a work-life balance.

For his part, Eng. Hussein Abdelkader – Chairman of Adrec Developments, expressed his happiness at the launch of the Multqa project in partnership with Aknan, stressing that the project reflects a shared vision combining deep technical expertise and innovation in designing contemporary destinations that meet market needs. He pointed out that their partnership with Aknan results from a true alignment in vision and mindset, emphasizing that they place the customer at the heart of the development process as their top priority. This makes them keen to always deliver projects that achieve real long-term value. He confirmed that the Multqa project is not just a commercial, administrative, and entertainment destination but a complete experience that creates a vibrant environment and presents a new model for mixed-use communities.

Eng. Abdelkader added that at Adrec, they believe that quality execution and smart planning are the foundations of any successful project. Their goal with the Multqa project, in partnership with Aknan, is to deliver a product that considers the finest details, from site selection and design to operational aspects, ensuring a secure investment and an exceptional experience for both investors and users. He affirmed that the Multqa project will become one of the most important destinations in New Cairo and will clearly reflect the level of development the company aspires to deliver in its current and future projects.

During the press conference, the company revealed its success partners from major real estate expertise houses and architectural engineering consultancy firms in the Egyptian market, who were carefully selected to execute the project according to the highest technical and construction standards. Among these strategic partnerships are the contract with Eng. Wael El Samman, founder of (SMARCH) Engineering Consultancy, as the project's architectural consultant,

The Arab Company for Entertainment (RECO), (EGY MAP) specializing in the management and operation of administrative and commercial centers, and (RECAP) Marketing Consultancy for presenting the first gathering for real estate professionals, which will provide added value to those working in the real estate market.

Eng. Wael El Samman's office (SMARCH) for Engineering and Architectural Consultations indicated that the project's architectural design is characterized by modernity and innovation. The façades featured designs harmonious with the surrounding architectural context and the use of stepped architectural masses to offer a welcoming visual experience. Careful attention was paid to distributing the various spaces—administrative, commercial, and entertainment—with dedicated and distinct entrances for each area, in addition to two service gates to support the shops throughout the day, as well as four administrative entrances, while ensuring all users can access all entertainment spaces and services through clear pathways for each area within the project, with multiple seamlessly distributed resting areas to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Mohamed Al-Husseiny, Board Member of The Arab Company for Entertainment (RECO), expressed his pleasure in collaborating with Aknan Developments and Adrec Developments to provide the project's entertainment services and work to create a constant attraction factor for all residents of the South Academy area, where the Multqa project is located, with the goal of maximizing and increasing traffic to the project. He pointed out that the entertainment vision to be presented at the "Multqa" project includes continuous diversification and renewal of entertainment services and their development to reflect the spirit of the place, serve all age groups, and offer diverse entertainment experiences that keep pace with technology and meet the daily needs of the mall's visitors.

Eng. Ramadan Saber, General Manager of EGY MAP for the Management and Operation of Administrative and Commercial Centers, added that there are key attraction factors that distinguish the location of the Multqa project and create a real difference in the user experience for residents of the South Academy area and surrounding neighborhoods. This is due to the project being in the heart of the area's highest residential density, being the only project on the Khalid Bin Al Waleed Axis, adjacent to the Hassan Al Sharbatly Mosque, and the first to operate within this vital area. He added that the project provides all daily life and entertainment needs in one place, in a way that serves all segments, offering visitors and residents an integrated and comfortable experience that combines ease and diversity.

Noteworthy: Aknan Developments has a distinguished track record of projects in New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital (NAC). The company has been operating in the Egyptian market in the fields of contracting and construction since 2002 and began real estate development in 2007. Its prominent projects include Zoan Plaza, Aknan Building, and International Schools in the NAC. Since its inception in the Egyptian market, the company has been known for executing distinguished urban projects with sophisticated architectural façades in the most vital areas of New Cairo, earning the trust of its clients due to its commitment to quality and excellence standards in all its projects, making it the perfect choice for many seeking investment.

Adrec Developments is distinguished by a strong record of innovative projects known in East Cairo, with its most prominent projects being The Market, The Health Hub, and The Merge. By launching the "Multqa" project, which combines these experiences in a strategic location in New Cairo and provides an integrated destination that elevates the standards of commercial and administrative real estate development, it will represent an important step in the two companies' path toward delivering innovative projects that support investment and add real value to the market. Thanks to smart planning, quality execution, and attention to detail, Multqa is poised to become one of the most prominent commercial, administrative, and entertainment destinations in New Cairo in the coming years.