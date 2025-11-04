Dubai, UAE – Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) has launched a new business unit offering third-party logistics (3PL) services to business customers across the UAE. Operating from multiple locations, AKI Logistics is anchored by its central hubs in Dubai Industrial City and Dubai Investment Park.

The end-to-end 3PL services will cater to UAE businesses in the retail, healthcare, and FMCG sectors, among others. AKI Logistics customers will benefit from AKI’s industry-leading solutions, facilitating product customs clearance, product track-and-trace, co-packing and relabelling, specialized product handling such as cold chain storage, and last-mile delivery.

AKI has already been awarded a large Dubai government contract for its 3PL services in the UAE. Following its initial rollout in the UAE, AKI plans to expand its services across the wider region, leveraging its existing footprint across nine markets in the MENA region.

Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of AKI, said: “For decades, we have been a growth partner to some of the biggest global brands to reach a varied portfolio of channels, from healthcare providers to large and small retailers, to hotels, airlines, as well as direct to consumers. The launch of AKI Logistics is part of our continued efforts to power businesses, communities, and people's well-being whilst setting new benchmarks in speed, agility, and sustainability across the region.”

Samer Sabri, Chief Supply Chain Officer of AKI, added: “Our logistics operations are designed to give our customers an edge, whether that’s faster delivery, reliable cold chain solutions, or the ability to scale seamlessly. With our Fulfillment and Innovation Centre as the backbone, AKI Logistics is setting the standard for efficiency and innovation in the UAE and beyond.”

The launch of AKI’s 3PL services follows the opening of its next-generation Fulfillment and Innovation Centre in Dubai Industrial City this April. Serving as the hub of AKI’s supply chain, the one-million-square-foot facility has quadrupled the company’s fulfillment capacity in the UAE to over 1.5 million units per day, and includes provisions for an additional 200,000 square feet of future expansion. The facility already serves more than 30,000 business customers. In total, AKI now operates a combined warehouse footprint of 2.4 million square feet just in the UAE alone.

AKI’s influence in the UAE logistics market goes back over four decades since its founding in 1982. The family-owned conglomerate was an early investor in facilities in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), and today operates across multiple sectors spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, manufacturing, contracting, and now, logistics.

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded by Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat in 1982 in Dubai, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is an Emirati family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, operating across multiple sectors, spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing, and contracting. Today, the group employs approximately eleven thousand employees in the UAE and its branches in the GCC, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. AKI was ranked among the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses of 2025, according to Forbes.