The ‘One Book For You And One Day Of Study For Us’ initiative was recognised in the ‘Best Initiative for Teaching and Learning Arabic in Early Education’ category.

Sharjah: Ajyaal Publishers, a member of the Emirates Publishers Association, emerged victorious in the seventh edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, receiving an accolade in the ‘Best Initiative for Teaching and Learning Arabic in Early Education’ category in recognition of the publishing house’s pioneering ‘One Book for You and One Day of Study for Us’ initiative. The primary objective of this initiative is to cultivate a genuine love for reading in Arabic and contribute to the advancement of quality education globally.

This initiative aligns with the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to safeguarding and promoting the Arabic language, a cornerstone of national identity, and mirrors the nation’s commitment to realising sustainable development goals. This unique initiative serves as an exemplary model, emphasising its unwavering support for quality education as a vital instrument for breaking the cycle of poverty and laying the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Kaabi, President of the Emirates Publishers Association Board, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ajyal Publishing for its well-deserved victory in the award organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. He emphasised that this recognition is a testament to the initiative’s ingenuity and creativity, underscoring its resounding success in achieving its objectives. Al Kaabi reiterated the Association’s immense pride in the accomplishments of its members and reaffirmed its dedication to offering continuous support for their various endeavours.

Commenting on this victory, Abdulla Alsharhan, co-founder and creative director of Ajyal Publishers and Secretary & Member of The Board at EPA, said: “We launched the ‘One Book for You, One Day of Study for Us’ initiative in recognition of Ajyal Publisher’s responsibility to urgently address the substantial educational disparities intensified by COVID-19, which cast a cloud over the prospects of millions of children. This initiative is firmly rooted in the EPA’s dedication to fulfilling its social responsibility and its mission to foster a reading culture and bolster education at the local and global levels.”

He continued: “A portion of the book proceeds is allocated to fund school days for underprivileged children through a partnership with Dubai Cares. This not only expands educational opportunities for children but also instills the values of solidarity and philanthropy in them.” He also expressed his pride in this victory and conveyed his deep appreciation to the award organisers for this recognition, which he regards as an expression of support for the Association’s ongoing efforts and mission.

Ajyal Publishers also secured the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature, organised by the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), in the ‘Picture Book’ category for the book ‘An Elephant on My Finger’ by Abdullah Al Sharhan. This award was received along with winners from five other categories during the Sharjah International Book Fair 2023. Additionally, ‘A Tale of Two Colors,’ also by Al Sharhan and published by Ajyal Publishing, clinched the award during the 14th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival in the ‘Best Children’s Book in Arabic’ for children 4 to 12 years.

