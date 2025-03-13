AJMAN: Ajman University (AU), a leading non-profit university in the UAE, is proud to announce that it has been ranked in the top 51-100 institutions worldwide for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. AU holds the #1 ranking in the UAE for this subject, standing as the country’s sole representative in this field.

Furthermore, AU secured a top 151-200 global ranking and the #1 position in the UAE for Pharmacy & Pharmacology. The university also excelled in other subjects, ranking among the world’s top 201-250 for Computer Science & Information Systems and Mathematics (#2 in the UAE for both), and within the 251-300 range globally for Accounting & Finance.

In broad subject rankings, AU made impressive gains across several subjects moving up as many as 200 places in some subject areas. AU ranked #284 worldwide for Social Sciences and Management this year, up from #451-500 last year. The university now holds the #3 position in the UAE for this subject.

“Ajman University’s impressive performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a story of unparalleled growth. We have grown impressively in the rankings over the past few years, featuring in the top 100 institutions worldwide for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. This reflects our steadfast commitment to academic excellence at par with the best in the world, our expanding research network, and our rising employer reputation that enables our graduates to target highly sought-after careers at renowned organizations worldwide,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

QS World University Rankings by Subject is among the most prestigious and rigorous academic subject rankings worldwide. It evaluates higher education institutions globally based on five key indicators of excellence; Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, International Research Network, Citations per Paper, and H-Index.

To produce the rankings for this year, QS analyzed the reputation and research output of over 5,200 institutions. From this group, 1,747 were ranked across 55 narrow subjects and 5 broad subject areas.

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs.

