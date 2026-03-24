UAE, Ajman: Ajman University has announced the launch of its PhD in Artificial Intelligence program; a research-intensive program delivered by faculty ranked among the world’s top 0.5% and 2% scientists.

The program which is offered by the College of Engineering and Information Technology, is a new graduate program built on the University’s established leadership in this field. Ajman University ranks #1 in the UAE for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence and is placed among the top 51–100 institutions globally in the discipline, according to the QS Subject Rankings 2025.

Doctoral candidates will be mentored by internationally experienced scholars, including researchers ranked among Stanford’s top 2% scientists worldwide and among the top 0.5% by ScholarGPS. Enrolled students will be involved in original, publication-driven research environment within advanced AI laboratories and the AIRC Research Center.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said:

“Artificial Intelligence stands at the center of the UAE’s transformation under the AI Strategy 2031. As the national vision advances, the next phase calls for deeper research capacity and sustained intellectual leadership. Through this doctoral program, Ajman University is cultivating scholars who will generate new knowledge, inform policy, and drive innovation across critical sectors. Anchored in the UAE’s leading institution for AI and supported by globally recognized faculty, this initiative reinforces our commitment to positioning the UAE as a contributor to the future of intelligent systems.”

The program has already been accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), and is delivered within a university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), hence ensuring rigorous academic standards and international recognition.

Built upon the University’s established undergraduate and master’s programs in Artificial Intelligence, the PhD completes a comprehensive academic pathway within a single institution. The program aligns with national and global priorities, including healthcare innovation, smart cities, sustainability, cybersecurity, financial technologies, and digital transformation.

Graduates will be positioned to assume leadership roles in academia, advanced research institutions, government strategy and policy making institutions, and high-impact industry innovation, contributing to the development and responsible deployment of next-generation intelligent systems.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae