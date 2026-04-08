Ajman, UAE – Ajman University graduates have secured placements in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) 2026, one of the most selective and closely scrutinized residency placement systems in the United States. Their success signals the strength of the University’s medical education framework and its sustained focus on preparing students to meet the standards of leading international healthcare systems.

This achievement comes as Ajman University’s Medicine program continues to gain international recognition, with the discipline ranked among the top 651–700 worldwide and #4 in the UAE in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, further reinforcing the strength of its academic and clinical training environment.

Matching into U.S. residency programs represents a defining milestone for any medical graduate. The NRMP process evaluates candidates through a rigorous combination of licensing examinations, academic performance, clinical exposure, and institutional endorsements. Participation—and success—within this system requires sustained preparation over several years, careful mentorship, and consistent academic performance.

At Ajman University, preparation for global medical pathways begins early and continues throughout the student journey. The University has adopted an integrated model that combines structured academic advising, faculty mentorship, and progressive clinical exposure. Through the Student Success Center, students receive individualized guidance, continuous performance monitoring, and tailored support plans designed to strengthen both academic achievement and professional readiness.

Equally important is the emphasis on early and cumulative clinical experience. Students engage in practical learning environments that mirror real healthcare settings, enabling them to build clinical confidence and decision-making skills while advancing through the curriculum. This staged exposure supports the transition from theoretical learning to applied medical practice—an essential requirement for candidates pursuing residency opportunities in competitive international systems.

Preparation for licensure examinations is also embedded within the academic structure. Students benefit from targeted learning resources, structured review mechanisms, and sustained academic reinforcement aligned with the requirements of international qualifying examinations such as the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE). This coordinated approach strengthens foundational knowledge and equips graduates to navigate the expectations of global residency pathways.

The graduates who secured positions through the NRMP 2026 cycle include Ahmad Jalal Kanawati, matched in General Surgery; Alan Diyar Abdulqader Al-Tabbani, matched in Internal Medicine; and Shahad Hussein Abbas Tanira, matched in Emergency Medicine. Their placements represent individual perseverance as well as institutional alignment with internationally benchmarked standards in medical education.

Outcomes such as these carry significance beyond individual achievement. For universities, successful placements in U.S. residency programs serve as a measurable indicator of program strength, instructional rigor, and clinical readiness. For students, they open pathways to advanced training within some of the world’s most demanding healthcare environments.

Ajman University continues to expand initiatives that support student progression into international postgraduate opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to preparing graduates who can contribute meaningfully to healthcare systems locally and globally.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae