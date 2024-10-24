H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, representing the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) in the UAE, participated in the 16th Arab German Health Forum in Berlin, Germany, to discuss cooperation mechanisms and partnerships between the UAE, Arab countries, and Germany in the field of healthcare and medical tourism. The Forum also aimed to discuss investment opportunities in the health sector and to address global healthcare developments and challenges.

The Forum witnessed significant attendance from decision-makers, healthcare professionals, investors, and business owners.

Al Muwaiji stated that the Arab German Health Forum witnessed a diverse range of topics and working papers, including "Reality and Future of the Healthcare Industry, Developments in the Pharmaceutical Industry, Biopharmaceuticals, Medical Tourism, Impact of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the Medical Sector and Healthcare, Sustainable Healthcare Systems, and Healthcare Governance."

He emphasized the importance of the Forum and its role as an interactive platform that enhances healthcare cooperation between Arab countries and Germany, especially in light of the growth of Arab-German trade, which reached EUR 62.1 billion in 2023, representing a 20% increase compared to 2022. The UAE and Saudi Arabia topped the list of Arab countries in terms of trade volume with Germany.

Al Muwaiji also praised the UAE's efforts in developing the healthcare system and fostering direct investments in the pharmaceutical industry. The healthcare sector, from infrastructure, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and education, to medical tourism, has become a top priority on the national agenda to ensure enhanced quality of life.

He added: "The UAE is a promising destination for investment in the healthcare sector due to the diversity of opportunities available, including the expansion of the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industry, localization of this vital industry to achieve self-sufficiency, and the growing status of the UAE as a regional and global center for medical tourism due to its geographical location and affordable treatment costs, in addition to rapid transformations in the field of medical innovation and the adoption of robotics, advanced technology, and AI."

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji affirmed that the Ajman Government attaches great importance to the healthcare sector, in line with the directives and interest of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council. As a result, Ajman boasts a comprehensive healthcare infrastructure that includes a range of leading hospitals, facilities, and medical universities at the state and regional levels. The emirate seeks to directly develop investments in the medical and medical tourism sectors.

Al Muwaiji stated that the medical sector has a direct impact on increasing a country's gross domestic product, explaining that the healthcare sector in Germany contributes 12% to Germany's GDP, especially in light of the development of the medical equipment and pharmaceutical industries.

He further praised the efforts of the UAE government in developing the performance of the healthcare sector and providing a comprehensive infrastructure, based on the state's belief that developing investments in healthcare not only contributes to improving quality of life and social welfare but also contributes to the growth of gross domestic product, supports the national economy, attracts healthcare investments, creates new job opportunities, enhances individual productivity, and reduces long-term care costs.

During the Forum, the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber discussed with international officials and investors ways to strengthen trade relations and explore cooperation opportunities in the fields of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. He presented an overview of investment opportunities in the UAE and Ajman and the facilities provided to investors, in addition to exchanging expertise on the latest healthcare technologies to contribute to the development of the healthcare sector and enhance its position.