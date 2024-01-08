Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), stated that the contribution of the real estate and construction sectors to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the emirate of Ajman in 2023 reached more than 30%, with real estate activities contributing 12.1%, and the building and construction sector contributing 18.8%. He stated that the total number of ACCI member establishments operating in the construction sector reached 5,218 establishments, and the number of ACCI members working in the real estate sector reached 678 members in 2023.

Al Kaitoob stressed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to support the real estate sector in the emirate as it is one of the most attractive investment sectors in Ajman, praising the diversity of the elements supporting the development of the real estate sector in Ajman, including “integrated infrastructure, geographical location, diversity of financing channels, innovative government services, and qualitative real estate projects, in addition to the presence of a group of distinguished real estate developers.

He also stated that the Ajman Chamber’s participation in the Al Rasikhoon Real Estate Exhibition, held over the course of January 7 and 8, 2024, at the Emirates Hospitality Center in Ajman, reflects the efforts made in developing the real estate sector and highlights the advantages of real estate projects in the emirate.

Moreover, Ali Al Kaitoub explained that the exhibition provides an opportunity to market real estate projects in Ajman and opens opportunities for cooperation and exchange of experiences in the field of real estate and ways to develop the sector as it is one of the most important tools for attracting direct investments in Ajman, and provides a platform for its visitors to explore and follow the latest developments in the real estate market at the level of demand and supply or technologies and innovations in the field of construction and design.

