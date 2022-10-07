The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has participated in the "Digital Citizenship" Seminar, which was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Youth - Ajman, in cooperation with Al Hikmah Private School in Ajman, with a view to shedding light on the advantages of digital communication, the optimal use of modern technologies, and mechanisms of intelligent interaction with them, as well as ways to protect against their risks.

The two-day seminar discussed the definition of digital citizenship as “a set of rules, controls, and principles for the optimal and proper use of technology that the citizens, including all age groups, need in order to contribute to the advancement of our beloved country.” It also explained the methods of developing knowledge and skills related to digital communication, identifying cybercrimes, its effects and penalties according to the UAE applicable laws, and knowing digital security methods.

The Seminar identified the characteristics of the digital citizen and their role in promoting digital citizenship through the development of skills, knowledge and information technology, and the optimal use of the Internet and digital technologies regularly and in a correct manner, taking into account the values, behavior and safe use of the Internet.

Jamila Kajour, Director of the Ajman Business Support Center at the Ajman Chamber, stressed that young people should understand the concept of "Digital Citizenship" and enhance their benefit from the advantages of modern technologies to contribute to the country's digital reputation, in addition to developing their skills, keeping pace with developments, and foreseeing the future. This enhances the chances of targeting new and innovative ideas and projects based on modern technology.

"Ajman Chamber is keen to participate in the implementation of activities that support the trend towards technology-based projects and the exploitation of digital technology in particular, encouraging desirable behaviors and combating negative behaviors in digital transactions in general, as the Seminar highlighted the trends of a number of students who have promising ideas to implement successful projects." She added.

Jamila Kajour stated that the diversity of ideas and projects of emerging entrepreneurs and their reliance on technology and benefiting from digital services clearly contribute to the increase in the number of small and micro projects and contribute to the growth of the economy.