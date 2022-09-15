As part of the efforts exerted by the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to diversify its foreign partnerships and open new horizons to increase economic cooperation and trade exchange, H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations at the ACCI, received H.E. Arbi Abubakarov, Head of the Foreign Trade Department in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in the presence of H.E. Oleg Fomin, Consul General of the Russian Federation, and the accompanying economic delegation.

The two sides discussed ways of joint cooperation and developing bilateral relations between the emirate of Ajman and Saint Petersburg, Russia, with a view to increasing the volume of bilateral trade, as well as reviewing the investment advantages and opportunities available in the two countries.

The meeting held at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters was attended by Marwan Hareb, Director of the Promotion and International Relations Department, and Khaled Al Shamsi, Director of the Economic Studies Department at the Ajman Chamber.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mohamed Al Janahi welcomed the attendees and stressed the depth and strength of the relations between the two countries, praising the existing and continuous cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and the Russian side to strengthen relations and diversify the channels of communication between business owners from the two countries.

He gave the Russian side an overview of the competitive elements of the Ajman's economy and the opportunities available in the sectors of "industry, building & construction, real estate, tourism, education, health, transportation, services, infrastructure and other sectors," explaining that the Ajman government is keen to provide an attractive business environment characterized by ease of doing business and providing flexible and fast services.

Al Janahi stressed that the Ajman Chamber, under the directives of the Board of Directors, is keen to strengthen its external partnerships, in a way that contributes to the ACCI's strategic objectives aimed at enhancing the sustainability and growth of the business community, diversifying the potentials of competitiveness and creating the future of business.

The two sides stressed the importance of exchanging studies and information with a view to developing economic relations, and the need to organize joint events and exhibitions in the presence of business owners from the two countries to enhance partnership and cooperation, exchange experiences and monitor opportunities available in both Ajman and Saint Petersburg, Russia.

For his part, H.E. Arbi abubakarov, stressed that Russian companies in St. Petersburg are interested in developing their relations and cooperation with their counterparts in Ajman, and increasing the volume of investments and trade exchange, especially in light of the diversity of products in the two countries and the opportunities available in various fields. In addition to discussing ways of cooperation in the tourism field and exploiting the momentum and cultural diversity of both countries.

He invited the Ajman Chamber to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which represents an international platform for communication, cooperation, and partnership between Russian companies and participating entities, explaining that participation in the two countries' events will provide a major gateway to increasing economic relations.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees exchanged commemorative shields and souvenirs, and the two sides stressed the necessity of exchanging delegations and visits and holding joint meetings.

-Ends-