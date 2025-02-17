Ajman Bank has announced the launch of its new digital onboarding solution for credit cards, available through the Ajman Bank Digital Connect App for new to bank customers. This strategic move fosters the Bank’s commitment to enhance financial accessibility and customer convenience through advanced digital banking solutions.

Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: “This launch marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. Today’s customers demand seamless, instant, and value-driven banking solutions. Our new digital onboarding platform is designed to meet these evolving expectations, ensuring that our customers enjoy an effortless banking experience.”

Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking at Ajman Bank, added: “By leveraging cutting-edge financial technology, Ajman Bank continues to drive digital innovation, setting a new standard for the future of banking in the UAE and beyond. With this initiative, we are making banking faster, simpler, and more accessible than ever, reinforcing our commitment to providing best-in-class financial solutions for our customers.”

With this advanced digital onboarding process, any UAE resident aged 21 and above can apply for an Ajman Bank Credit Card by simply uploading their required documents via the Ajman Bank Digital Connect App. Once the verification process is completed within a few business hours, successful applicants receive an instant virtual card, followed by the delivery of a physical card.

To further enrich the banking experience, customers applying through the Digital Connect App will benefit from an exclusive Welcome Cashback of AED 1,000, alongside a host of premium travel, hospitality, and cashback rewards. The intuitive application journey ensures customers can obtain their credit card in just a few steps, making banking faster, convenient, and more rewarding.

The key features of the new credit card digital onboarding process include:

100% Digital Application: Apply for a credit card anytime, anywhere, directly through the Ajman Bank Digital Connect App.

Apply for a credit card anytime, anywhere, directly through the Ajman Bank Digital Connect App. Seamless Authentication: through UAE Pass.

through UAE Pass. Instant Virtual Card: Receive a virtual card immediately upon approval, allowing for instant use for online purchases as well as seamless transactions using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay wallets.

Receive a virtual card immediately upon approval, allowing for instant use for online purchases as well as seamless transactions using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay wallets. Welcome Cashback: New customers can earn up to AED 1,000 in cashback. This offer is exclusive for customers applying through Ajman Bank Digital Connect App.

New customers can earn up to AED 1,000 in cashback. This offer is exclusive for customers applying through Ajman Bank Digital Connect App. Comprehensive Rewards Program: Access a wide range of travel, hospitality, and cashback benefits through Ajman Bank Ultracash and BRight Credit Cards.

Access a wide range of travel, hospitality, and cashback benefits through Ajman Bank Ultracash and BRight Credit Cards. Secure and Convenient: The app-based process ensures a secure and hassle-free application experience.

Ajman Bank’s Digital Connect App is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Customers can apply directly and experience the next level of smart, convenient and seamless banking.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike.