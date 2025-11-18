Ajman, United Arab Emirates : Ajman Bank, one of the UAE’s leading Islamic financial institutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with Murex, the global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets, to implement MX.3 for Islamic Finance across its Treasury operations.

The initiative marks a major step in Ajman Bank’s digital transformation journey, reinforcing its commitment to building a modern, Sharia-compliant Treasury framework that enhances operational efficiency, transparency, and risk management. The partnership reflects the Bank’s ongoing focus on innovation-driven growth and its alignment with the UAE’s vision for a technologically advanced and resilient financial ecosystem.

Ajman Bank will deploy MXGO, Murex’s pre-packaged Treasury solution built on the MX.3 platform, to streamline front-to-back-to-risk processes, strengthen governance, and accelerate time-to-market for new Islamic finance products. Following a rigorous evaluation process, Murex was selected for its strong regional track record and ability to deliver Sharia-compliant Treasury solutions that integrate accounting, hedge accounting, and collateral management functionalities.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: "Our collaboration with Murex marks a pivotal milestone in Ajman Bank’s transformation journey. By adopting MX.3 for Islamic Finance, we are modernizing our Treasury foundation, enabling faster product innovation, and enhancing risk oversight. This step aligns with our strategy to combine technological excellence with financial integrity, creating sustainable value for our clients and stakeholders".

This partnership brings together Ajman Bank’s digital ambitions and Murex’s deep expertise in Treasury innovation, establishing a foundation for future scalability and continuous enhancement. By integrating advanced analytics and automation into its Treasury operations, Ajman Bank aims to strengthen its risk-management framework and support the development of sophisticated Islamic products that meet evolving client needs.

Murex Global Co-head of Business Development Edouard Balliere added: "We are proud to partner with Ajman Bank in advancing its Treasury transformation. MXGO provides an agile, future-proof platform that supports the full spectrum of Islamic-finance requirements while improving operational efficiency. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for digital Treasury modernization in the region".

The collaboration underscores Ajman Bank’s strategic focus on long-term digital investment and operational excellence. By working with leading global partners such as Murex, the Bank continues to reinforce its position as one of the UAE’s most progressive Islamic financial institutions; combining innovation, governance, and Sharia compliance to deliver sustainable growth.

About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury segments.

About Murex

Murex provides enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to sell-side and buy-side capital markets players. With more than 60,000 daily users in 65 countries, its cross-function platform, MX.3, supports trading, Treasury, risk, post-trade operations, as well as end-to-end investment management operations for private and public assets. This helps clients better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk, and control IT costs. Learn more at www.murex.com.