Sharjah – AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, a leading developer of urban and mixed-use developments, launched its new state-of-the-art architectural masterpiece – Al Thuraya Island – in AJMAL MAKAN city on Sharjah waterfront. The launching ceremony was held at the company headquarters in Sharjah.

The launch of Al Thuraya Island reflects the ambitious vision of AJMAL MAKAN to redefine the standards of opulent lifestyle. In line with this, the project seeks to set new standards for the real estate landscape by developing an exquisite architectural masterpiece that is capable of addressing the growing demand for residential units especially in the luxury segment. The developer’s efforts are also a testament to its commitment to reinforcing the reputation of Sharjah as a leading residential, investment and commercial hub while contributing to the progress of the real estate industry of the emirate as well as the country.

H.E. Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, said: “We are delighted to launch the state-of-the-art Al Thuraya Island project in AJMAL MAKAN city, which marks a significant addition to our vast portfolio of urban developments and integrated communities. This project comes in line with our relentless efforts to reinforce our pioneering position in the real estate sector. In this regard, we would like to appreciate all our team members for their steadfast commitment and remarkable contributions towards achieving this milestone. Furthermore, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our partners and clients for their support and confidence in us. We take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to be an active contributor to the ambitious development journey commenced by the Emirate of Sharjah under the insightful vision and wise directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah.”

Farid Jamal, the General Manager of Sales and Marketing at AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, said: “The launch of Al Thuraya Island marks a major stride in the real estate sector, especially by demonstrating the company’s strong presence in the high-end property market. The project adds an allure to the waterfront by offering a new level of luxury and a one-of-its-kind living experience within a vibrant community. It exhibits an ideal and seamless blend of sustainability, unique architectural styles, modern furnishings and state-of-the-art amenities. The project epitomises the concept of an advanced integrated city by ensuring that residents can access all possible elements of luxury and comfort as well as a healthy lifestyle amid the nature and pristine beaches.”

Strategically located near renowned landmarks of both Sharjah and Dubai, Al Thuraya Island’s prime location is another key feature that adds to its value. The development offers access to an exclusive beach that is spread across an area of 564 thousand square feet. With a total area of five million square feet, the project is designed by integrating expansive green spaces that cover over 1.3 million square feet. The Island presents a variety of luxury villas and palaces within different luxury categories including the exquisite Sea Breeze Villa, Serene Villa, Azura Villa, Grandeur Villa and Majestic Mansion.

Since the announcement of Al Thuraya Island development, AJMAL MAKAN started receiving interest and booking requests for units of the project. Those interested in the project can contact the company via email at Vip@ajmalmakan.com or by phone at 80042666.

