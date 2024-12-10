Amman - The design and engineering sector in the Middle East is witnessing exceptional growth, driven by large-scale infrastructure, real estate, and smart city projects that are reshaping the region. As the demand for innovative and sustainable solutions increases, engineering and architectural firms are competing to deliver advanced designs that meet the rapid pace of development and align with the ambitions of governments and businesses in realizing their future visions.

Technological advancements, such as building information modeling and artificial intelligence, are pivotal in enhancing the efficiency of engineering designs, reducing costs, and bringing global standards regional companies. Simultaneously, sustainability is gaining significant attention, with increasing emphasis on adhering to environmental requirements and green building standards.

In this challenging and opportunity-filled context, AJi Group, a leader in architectural and engineering consulting, continues to shape the industry with its commitment to innovation and quality. The group reinforced its position this year by winning three prestigious awards, reflecting its dedication to excellence and sustainable development.

At the Design Middle East Awards 2024, a platform celebrating creativity in design and engineering that brought together major companies from across the globe and received over 500 nominations in various categories, AJi Group won the award for "Best Consultancy Firm of the Year" for its provision of integrated engineering services. Additionally, Eng. Hamzeh Awwad, CEO of AJi Group, received the "CEO of the Year 2024" award, recognizing his exceptional leadership and continuous efforts to enhance the group’s performance and elevated standards of excellence and innovation in its various projects.

During the Middle East Consultant Awards 2024, the premier platform for evaluating performance standards in the engineering consultancy sector, AJi Group also won the "MEP Engineering Company of the Year" award. This accolade was earned from over 140 nominations submitted by international design and engineering firms.

Commenting on these remarkable achievements, Eng. Hamzeh Awwad, CEO of AJi Group, said:

“These awards are a true testament to the exceptional work of our team, the trust of our clients, and the unwavering support of our partners. Our commitment to innovation and sustainable quality is what keeps us at the forefront. These accolades reinforce our position as a leading company and underscore our mission to deliver outstanding solutions that meet our client's aspirations and contribute to the holistic development of the sector. We are determined to continue our journey of success and exceed expectations.”

With over 60 years of expertise, a team of more than 1,300 engineers, experts, and technicians operating in more than 20 countries, in addition to a portfolio of over 2,000 successful projects, AJi Group has played a pivotal role in shaping the design and engineering landscape in the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. These accomplishments highlight the group’s ability to merge global talent with local expertise to deliver engineering solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and innovation, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for major future projects.

For more information: info@bridges-pr.com