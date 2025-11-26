Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AJi, the region's premier architecture, engineering, project management and consultancy group, signed an agreement with Numu Company to collaborate on the Masar Branded Residences project - an exclusive, high-end residential development within the Masar Makkah Master Plan.

Located approximately 3 km from Masjid al-Haram, the project will offer panoramic views of the Holy City and combine modern luxury with the spiritual and cultural essence of Makkah.

The signing took place on the sidelines of Cityscape Global, which this year convenes global real estate and infrastructure leaders in Riyadh to explore opportunities shaping the future of urban living in Saudi Arabia and beyond. The event aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambition to position Saudi Arabia as a hub for world-class investment and sustainable development.

The Masar Branded Residences will span approximately 3,800 square meters, featuring between 280 and 320 high-end apartments, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, as well as penthouses and duplexes. Around 70% of the ground-floor area will be dedicated to retail and commercial spaces, complemented by premium amenities designed to meet five-star branded residence standards, ensuring a refined, world-class living experience. AJi’s scope includes full design services. AJi will provide full design services for the project.

Eng. Hamzeh Awwad, CEO of AJi, said: “Our partnership with Numu builds on our long-standing relationship and deep understanding of Masar’s architectural identity and design regulations. We are honored to contribute to a project that combines elegance, functionality, and spirituality - reflecting Makkah’s significance and the Kingdom’s vision for world-class urban development.”

Mr. Fuad Al Amri, NUMU Company President, added: “Collaborating with AJi ensures that Masar Branded Residences will meet the highest standards of design and quality. Together, we aim to deliver a development that complements Makkah’s skyline and enriches its urban fabric.”

The project exemplifies AJi’s commitment to excellence in high-end branded residential design and its growing contribution to Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector, aligning with Vision 2030’s objectives for sustainable growth and diversification.