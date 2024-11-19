AJEX is working to expand its presence in the GCC with a new state-of-the-art logistics facility at Bahrain Airport’s Cargo Village

(Riyadh) AJEX Logistics Services (AJEX), a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Bahrain Airport to establish a new logistics facility at Bahrain Cargo Village. The agreement was formalized during an official signing ceremony at the Bahrain International Airshow, held from 13 to 15 November at the Sakhir Airbase in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The signing ceremony was attended by Naser Alateeq, Gateways & Network Operations Development Director at AJEX, and Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO at Bahrain Airport Company, in presence of Mohammed Albayati, Group CEO AJEX, Ayman AL Markhi, General Manager Bahrain, and Ali Al Mudaifa, Chief of Business Development at Bahrain Economic Development Board.

“This strategic agreement with Bahrain Airport positions AJEX to effectively capitalize on Bahrain’s evolving trade landscape. A new facility at Bahrain Cargo Village would enable AJEX to meet the growing demands of the e-commerce and industrial sectors in Bahrain and across the broader MENA region, ensuring seamless and reliable logistics services for our customers,” said Naser Alateeq, Gateways & Network Operations Development Director of AJEX Logistics Services.

Recent statistics highlight Bahrain’s increasing trade activity, with the GCC nation recording a 3% rise in non-oil imports, reaching BD1,443 million in Q3 2024, compared to Q3 2023. Additionally, overall non-oil imports grew by 1% to BD949 million during the same period. Activity at Bahrain’s International Airport further underscores its pivotal role in facilitating trade, with a total of 31,938 tons of cargo handled at its facilities in September 2024 alone. These growth figures illustrate the robust trade environment in Bahrain, ensuring that a new AJEX facility would be well placed to support increasing demand.

This latest agreement with Bahrain Airport underscores AJEX commitment to facilitating seamless trade between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the rest of the world. Designed to enhance operational capabilities, the intention to develop a new facility at Bahrain Cargo Village highlights AJEX dedication to enabling businesses across the Middle East to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

“A new facility in Bahrain would allow us to better serve our customers with enhanced logistics capabilities, ensuring swift and reliable deliveries. We are confident that this collaboration will drive growth and innovation in the regional logistics sector,” added Naser Alateeq, Gateways & Network Operations Development Director at AJEX.

About AJEX Logistics Services

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the GCC logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East E-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. With a network of more than 50 facilities, 870 vehicles and 1,500 team members, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, to warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX Logistics Services is backed by Ajlan & Bros Holding - Saudi Arabia's leading private investment conglomerate.