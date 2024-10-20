Riyadh: AJEX Logistics Services (AJEX), a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, proudly announces its return to Seamless Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive year. As the premier platform for the future of digital commerce, Seamless will take place between 22 – 24 October in Riyadh. AJEX will spotlight its advanced logistics solutions aimed at addressing the Kingdom’s pressing e-commerce challenges, with a strong focus on last-mile delivery and fulfillment.

At Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024, AJEX will showcase its suite of cutting-edge solutions for the Saudi market, including E-Commerce Solutions, and Logistics including Domestic Same-Day Express, Reverse Pick-Up service and Cold Chain services. Powered by AI-powered route optimization, real-time tracking, automated warehousing systems, AJEX e-commerce solutions are supported by a vast network and innovative technologies to overcome the logistical barriers that retailers and e-commerce platforms face in the Kingdom.

In addition to the AJEX exhibition stand, Customer Experience Expert, Eman Alghamdi will present AJEX solutions in the Seamless E-Commerce University. Visitors to the show can catch the presentation ‘Unlocking Saudi Arabia’s E-Commerce Potential’ on day 2 of the show, 23 October, at 3.30pm.

The Saudi e-commerce market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with the industry projected to reach $14.38 billion in 2024, and grow at an 11.05% annual rate until 2029, according to figures from Statista. While this surge is promising, it brings unique logistical challenges, particularly in managing last-mile delivery, customs clearance, cash-on-delivery payments, and ensuring precise address locations. These barriers create inefficiencies, resulting in delayed deliveries and reduced customer satisfaction, and hindering broader growth and diversification goals in line with Vision 2030.

“In today’s fast-moving and constantly evolving e-commerce landscape, AJEX is uniquely positioned to support the growth of retailers looking to penetrate the Middle East’s largest market. We look forward to participating at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024 and showcasing how our smart, technology-driven logistics solutions–combined with our regional expertise– can help retailers simplify the complexities of last-mile delivery, minimize delays, and ultimately enhance the customer experience,” said Ken Robertson, Chief Officer for E-commerce Solutions at AJEX.

The company’s return to Seamless highlights its dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by enabling efficient trade and logistics services. AJEX efforts align with national priorities of advancing Saudi Arabia’s logistics infrastructure, supporting diversification efforts, and becoming a global logistics hub.

About AJEX Logistics Services

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the GCC logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. With a network of more than 60 active logistics facilities, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX Logistics Services is backed by Ajlan & Bros Holding - Saudi Arabia's leading private investment conglomerate.