Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AJEX Logistics Services (AJEX), a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its AJEX Mobile App, revolutionizing the delivery experience for its customers. Designed to meet growing consumer demand for seamless and transparent logistics solutions, particularly across the e-commerce sector, the new application is set to redefine how AJEX engages its customers as part of its digital transformation efforts.

Offering unparalleled transparency, the AJEX Mobile App empowers users with both real-time and live tracking of their shipments. While real-time tracking provides visibility into the shipping process from pick-up to doorstep, users can additionally use live tracking to monitor the progress of their courier once they are on route to make their delivery. Besides real-time and live tracking, customers can receive timely updates on the progress of their delivery with push notifications.

The app also offers AJEX customers added convenience and control thanks to the ability to update their profile and delivery details, including up-dating or changing the delivery address. Beyond tracking, app users can also locate their closest AJEX service center and enjoy enhanced communication tools for connecting with AJEX customer support, all from the convenience of their smartphones.

"The AJEX Mobile App sets a new benchmark in the region's express and e-commerce shipping sector thanks to its innovative live tracking feature. A real differentiator in the last-mile segment, not only can our customers track our couriers live, monitor our progress, and receive timely updates, but they can now customize delivery preferences. With these features, AJEX customers enjoy a personalized and reliable service that keeps them informed and in control at every step of their delivery journey," said Shanvaz Mohammed, Chief Technology Officer at AJEX.

The AJEX Mobile App is part of the logistics company’s broader digital transformation strategy, which includes the launch of the AJEX Operating Network Experience (AONE), and advanced AI-powered tools aimed at streamlining logistics processes and elevating service quality. These innovations position AJEX as a leader in the Middle East logistics industry, offering scalable, customer-centric solutions that address the region's unique delivery and shipping needs.

With this new digital tool, AJEX continues to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, reinforcing its reputation as a forward-thinking logistics partner. The Mobile App is now available for download in Saudi Arabia bringing convenience and transparency to the fingertips of customers.