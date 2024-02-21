Amman: Airport International Group and Jordan Water Company (Miyahuna) have recently entered into a water connection agreement; a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the water infrastructure of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA). Signed by Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller, and Miyahuna Chairman, Eng. Saad Abu Hammour - in the presence of Miyahuna CEO, Eng. Mohammad Ouran - the agreement paves the way for a new water pipeline spanning over 11 km from Miyahuna’s Al Qastal substation to QAIA, of which 4.6 km are outside airport premises and 6.7 km are within. Airport International Group will fund the infrastructure development, whereas Miyahuna will oversee the maintenance and operational management of the pipeline segment situated beyond QAIA premises.

The agreement aims to enhance the water service infrastructure and address the growing demands for water resources driven by the continuous expansion of air travel via QAIA. It also underscores Airport International Group’s commitment to optimizing internal airport operations and ensuring the consistent delivery of essential services to the QAIA community. Moreover, the project is set to reduce the environmental impact of water transportation, aligning with Airport International Group’s strict adherence to sustainable practices. The installation of the water pipeline is scheduled for Q4 2024.

Eng. Saad Abu Hammour emphasized the profound significance of this strategic agreement for one of Jordan’s most critical facilities. He elaborated that the agreement symbolizes the collaborative efforts between both parties to strengthen essential service provision, reflecting unified initiatives across vital sectors within the Kingdom. Meanwhile, Eng. Mohammad Ouran highlighted the urgent need to supply water from the public network to QAIA, given its pivotal role as Jordan’s prime gateway. He reiterated Miyahuna’s commitment to sustaining the pipeline despite the challenges posed by the current water situation in the Kingdom, particularly in the capital Amman, thereby contributing to improving the airport’s infrastructure.

“At Airport International Group, we are dedicated not only to responsible resource management and environmental stewardship, but also to the success that can be achieved through effective partnerships between public and private entities. Our collaboration with Miyahuna is a testament to this. Together, we are not just improving water infrastructure; we are strengthening QAIA’s foundation for long-term growth and operational excellence, ensuring its resilience and efficiency for years to come,” commented Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

