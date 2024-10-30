Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International (DXB), honoured its airline and commercial partners last night at the Airport Excellence Awards 2024, celebrating the achievements that keep DXB at the pinnacle of global air travel. This year’s event marked the spirited return of these prestigious awards after a four-year hiatus, to underscore the dedication and innovation that make DXB the world’s busiest international airport.

Held at the Park Hyatt, the evening highlighted more than 15 categories, recognising partners who set the standards in customer service, operational excellence, sustainability, and visual impact. The awards celebrated those whose contributions elevate the oneDXB community and make DXB a destination of choice for millions each year.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, acknowledged the milestone achievements and accolades DXB has earned over the past year, expressing gratitude for the collective contributions that have fuelled its success:

"The Airport Excellence Awards are our way of recognising the phenomenal commitment and vision our partners bring to DXB every day. From our airline alliances, which make us one of the world’s most connected airports, to the world-class commercial offerings that define DXB as a destination in itself, these awards celebrate the teamwork and spirit driving our shared success. With over 93 million guests expected this year, each milestone we mark is a testament to the extraordinary dedication of everyone behind these achievements.”

Airline winners included, among others, Lufthansa Group for Excellence in Customer Service, Air India for Excellence in Operations, IndiGo for Excellence in Sustainability Initiatives, Saudia for the Above & Beyond Excellence Award, flydubai for Dedication to Community Development, and Emirates for the Inclusive Travel Award. In the Commercial categories, JCDecaux was recognised for Partnership Excellence, McDonald’s for Excellence in Sustainability Practices, Uber for Excellence in Guest Experience and Hospitality, Five Guys for Excellence in Marketing Campaign Development, and Emirates Leisure Retail took home the Above & Beyond Excellence Award.

As the awards resumed after the pandemic pause, the evening’s winners were a reminder of the resilience and innovation within DXB’s partner community, which continues to make Dubai a world leader in aviation.

The event was hosted by popular radio personality and influencer Kris Fade, who kept the energy high as he led the evening’s recognitions. The crowd enjoyed lively entertainment, including music from DJ Ruben and a standout performance by NotSoHuman, adding an upbeat vibe to the celebration.

The full list of the winners:

Aviation Business Management Commercial Excellence in Customer Service: Lufthansa Group Excellence in Guest Experience & Hospitality: Uber Excellence in Operations: Air India Excellence in Product or Service Innovation: Mawgif Excellence in Engagement: Air Algerie Excellence in Sustainability Practices: McDonald’s Excellence in Partnership: Gulf Air Partnership Excellence: JCDecaux Excellence in Sustainability Initiatives: IndiGo Excellence in Use of Space: sleep 'n fly On-Time Performance Award (Short haul): Qatar Airways Excellence in Visual Impact: Lagardère Travel Retail – LEGO On Time Performance Award (Medium/Long haul): Singapore Airlines Excellence in Marketing Campaign Development: Shamal Holding – Five Guys Dedication to Community Development: flydubai Above & Beyond Excellence Award: Emirates Leisure Retail Inclusive Travel Award: Emirates Above & Beyond Excellence Award: Saudia

