DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Airia CEO Kevin Kiley presented an exclusive award to the Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) at GITEX Global 2025, recognizing SDD’s role in advancing people-centered innovations that enhance service delivery, strengthen digital integration, and improve quality of life across Sharjah.

Kiley commended SDD’s innovative use of AI technologies to streamline operations, enhance public services, and set new benchmarks for digital governance in the region: "Sharjah Digital Department exemplifies how integrated systems can strengthen service delivery and improve quality of life. At Airia, we are proud to strengthen our collaboration with the Government of Sharjah through this strategic partnership. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to advancing secure, AI-driven digital transformation that empowers the UAE's public sector to lead in innovation and sustainability."

Sharjah Digital Department has earned this recognition by successfully deploying technologies that deliver measurable results: faster service delivery, improved efficiency, and enhanced user experiences. SDD’s efforts highlight how AI and data integration can streamline operations, improve service delivery, and contribute to building a connected, people-first digital ecosystem.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI orchestration and security platform, purpose-built to eliminate AI anxiety and accelerate adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015645829/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Media Contact

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com