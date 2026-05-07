Dubai, UAE: Airbus Defence and Space has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GINA Software to integrate mission-critical modules into its Agnet and TETRA ecosystems. The collaboration aims to address regional requirements for unified critical networks, offering a hybrid solution for public safety and critical infrastructure sectors across the Middle East.

As the region develops its smart city infrastructure and emergency response frameworks, this partnership provides tactical location services designed for first responders. By combining GINA’s software with Airbus communication platforms, the collaboration offers situational awareness tools intended to assist in data integration during field operations.

The collaboration centres on the expansion of the Agnet ecosystem through three primary technological areas. The Smart CAD (IMS) module is designed to support decision-making by consolidating field data, mapping, and reporting into a single interface. Simultaneously, the Tactical AVL tool provides dispatchers with visibility of assets and personnel to assist in the efficient deployment of units. Finally, the Unified Command Interface is intended to facilitate coordination between different agencies and networks, reducing communication barriers during large-scale operations.

"The agreement with GINA Software allows us to offer additional tactical modules within our Agnet and TETRA ecosystems," said Thibaut Faivre, Head of MEAI Sales & Programme Delivery for Public Safety and Security at Airbus Defence and Space. "This provides frontline agencies with a hybrid solution for their operational needs. Our teams are currently working on several regional projects, and this MoU establishes a framework for our ongoing collaboration in the critical communications sector".

Zbynek Poulicek, CEO of GINA Software, added: "Partnering with a global leader like Airbus allows us to bring our specialised mapping and coordination expertise to a much broader stage, specifically in a region as dynamic as the Middle East. Our mission has always been to save lives through technology, and by integrating our incident management and tracking tools into the Agnet ecosystem by Airbus, we are providing first responders with a unified, digital interface that turns complex data into life-saving action. This MoU is a testament to our successful ongoing collaboration and our joint dedication to advancing the efficiency of emergency services worldwide."

This partnership supports Airbus’s presence in the Middle Eastern market, offering government and security agencies a communication architecture designed to scale with the digital transformation of the public safety sector.

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com