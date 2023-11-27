As part of the expanded partnership announced in September 2023, Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways customers now have access to more than 60 new routes beyond Abu Dhabi, Paris and Amsterdam

Air France-KLM Group and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today announced a new partnership between their respective loyalty programmes following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two airline Groups in September 2023.

As part of this new partnership, members of Flying Blue, Air France and KLM’s loyalty programme, and members of Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, will now be able to earn and redeem Miles in either loyalty programme when flying on Air France, KLM or Etihad. Reciprocal benefits for elite members will be announced soon.

Following the MoU signed earlier this year, Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways customers can now connect to – and therefore to earn and redeem miles for – more than 60 new routes covering destinations worldwide.

The partnership will go live today, after Air France started operating from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Abu Dhabi International Airport last October.

Flying Blue Miles can be redeemed to enjoy a vast range of experiences, from flights, worldwide hotel stays, car rentals, or products from the Flying Blue Store. Etihad Guest Miles can be spent on flights, worldwide hotel stays and vacations, or products from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop.

Air France currently operates daily flights between Paris – Charles de Gaulle and Abu Dhabi International Airport, while Etihad currently operates daily flights to both Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Angus Clarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Air France-KLM, said: "I'm very happy to further develop our partnership with Etihad Airways. This 11-year collaboration is now expanding even further, as we aim to explore opportunities in loyalty, in addition to enhancing our route network for the benefit of our customers from all around the world. The attractiveness of Abu Dhabi as a destination and a hub, powered by Etihad's large footprint spanning South and Southeast Asia, as well as Australia, brings significant richness to this partnership. This moment marks our shared commitment to providing seamless, premium, customer-centric travel experiences to our shared global customer base and our 20 million loyal Flying Blue members."

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad, said: “Following our expanded partnership with Air France-KLM signed in September, we’re pleased to bring to market this collaboration to benefit both of our airline’s loyal guests. Our 9 million Etihad Guest Members will now have access to earn and redeem Etihad Guest Miles when flying with Air France-KLM giving even greater opportunities to enjoy the benefits of the programme. We look forward to welcoming Flying Blue members on to the expanding Etihad network to earn Flying Blue Miles as they choose to fly with Etihad.”

-Ends-

About Air France-KLM:

A global player with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group’s main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France-KLM is a leading airline Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a worldwide network, covering over 300 destinations thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia, mainly from its bases at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme is one of the leaders in Europe with over 20 million members.

Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture, with more than 340 daily flights in 2019. Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam, the alliance dedicated to providing passengers with a more seamless travel experience at every step of their journey 19 member airlines working together across an extensive global network.

Recognized for 19 years as an industry leader in sustainable development, the Air France-KLM Group is determined to accelerate the transition to more sustainable aviation.

Air France-KLM press office: – www.airfranceklm.com

​​​​About Etihad:

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year 2022 and 2023. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details: