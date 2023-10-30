Four times weekly flights complement Air Canada’s daily year-round service between Dubai and Toronto

DUBAI ­– Air Canada has inaugurated its new four-times weekly non-stop service between Dubai International (DXB) and its hub at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), marking the airline’s first-ever non-stop flight between the two iconic, global destinations and the only non-stop service connecting the Middle East and Western Canada. The new route complements Air Canada’s daily year-round service between Dubai and Toronto.

The new service between Dubai and Vancouver will be operated with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 aircraft, accommodating 298 passengers, with a choice of three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Air Canada Signature Class, which offers customers superior comfort and convenience in an exclusive cabin, with spacious lie-flat seating, personalized service, fine cuisine, extra baggage allowance and access to priority airport services. All flights are timed to optimize connections with Air Canada's extensive North American network and the vast network of Emirates beyond Dubai. Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres and travel agencies.

“We are excited to now offer not one, but two routes from the most populous city in the UAE to our Canadian hubs in Vancouver and Toronto,” said Mary-Jane Lorette, Air Canada’s Vice President of International Affairs, Network and Partnerships. “Our new Dubai-Vancouver flights will complement Air Canada’s daily service between Toronto and Dubai, broadening our presence in fast-growing international markets in the Indian subcontinent and Middle East regions. Air Canada’s recent move to Dubai International Terminal 3 underscores the significance of our strategic partnership with Emirates and the importance of our flights between the UAE and Canada, providing connections to over 200 destinations across the Air Canada and Emirates networks, with the added benefit of travelling on one ticket. Those eligible can enjoy access to Emirates' signature Business Class Lounges and other hub facilities in Dubai prior to their flight. Aeroplan Members will also be able to take advantage of frequent flyer benefits on all flights operated by Emirates, with access to destinations across six continents.”

"Dubai Airports is delighted to welcome the addition of Vancouver to our continuously growing list of international destinations, made possible by the introduction of Air Canada's new service,” said Rob Whitehouse, Vice President of Research at Dubai Airports. “With convenient departures from Dubai International (DXB), Air Canada's new flights provide a seamless link between the Canadian West Coast and Dubai. This expansion complements Air Canada's existing daily service between DXB and Toronto, and reaffirms our commitment to bringing more guests to Dubai, as well as expand our growing global connectivity."

“This inaugural flight between Vancouver and Dubai marks a momentous occasion, connecting two vibrant cities across continents,” said The Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Mr. Tracy Reynolds. “Since the signing of the expanded Air Transport Agreement in April, there have been several announcements to expand air links between the UAE and Canada, including additional flights to Toronto, and a new flight to Montreal. But this flight is the first ever route to Canada’s west coast, opening up brand new opportunities for tourism and business. Direct flights allow for direct links between people and cultures. Vancouver and Dubai have a lot to offer each other; this new link will elevate the Canada-UAE relationship and enable more travel, trade, and understanding between our two countries, and will especially benefit many of the 45,000 Canadians living in the UAE. I’m honoured to be a part of these historic Air Canada celebrations.”

Dubai – Vancouver Schedule

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Start Date AC 79 Dubai (DXB) 02:05 Vancouver (YVR) 05:55 Mon, Wed, Thur, Sat 30 October 2023 AC 78 Vancouver (YVR) 21:15 Dubai (DXB) 00:05 (+2 days) Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat 28 October 2023

U.S. Customs pre-clearance

Travelling to the U.S. with Air Canada is seamless when connecting in Canada. Customers departing from UAE are not required to collect their bags during the transit process and can pre-clear U.S. Customs and Immigration in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Air Canada’s network and schedule is built to connect its customers quickly to their final destination.



International Services

Air Canada’s international services onboard widebody aircraft offer a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional leg room and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary Chef-inspired and designed meals, wines, and beverages. All cabins have award-winning inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment and the opportunity to purchase wi-fi connectivity. Additionally, for all Air Canada Aeroplan members there is free texting onboard wi-fi-equipped aircraft.

Air Canada has 27 Maple Leaf Lounges located in North America and worldwide for eligible customers.

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including renowned Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer and award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the U.S.

