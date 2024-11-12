Manama, Bahrain: Air Arabia, the Middle East & North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, is participating in the 7th edition of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS), taking place from November 13 to 15, 2024, at Sakhir Airbase in Manama. The airline will display its state-of-the-art Airbus A320, configured with 174 seats, providing visitors an exclusive glimpse into Air Arabia’s modern fleet and unique onboard experience.

Over the course of the three-day event, Air Arabia’s crew will be present to welcome visitors on board and answer any questions regarding the airline’s products and services. The A320 showcased at BIAS highlights Air Arabia’s commitment to providing a value-added travel experience and showcases one of the most advanced and best-selling single-aisle aircraft in the world. Attendees will experience the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat pitch and learn more about Air Arabia’s onboard products including ‘SkyTime,’ a complimentary in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe,’ which offers a variety of meals and snacks at affordable prices.

Since launching its inaugural flight to Bahrain in 2003, Air Arabia has continued to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom and now operates 35 weekly flights from its operating hubs in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Pakistan, meeting the travel needs of residents and visitors alike.

With a current fleet of 77 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and 120 new aircraft on order, Air Arabia is committed to expanding its network and enhancing travel experiences for its passengers. The airline continues to grow its extensive network, and currently connecting over 200 destinations from six strategic hubs spread across the UAE (Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al-Khaimah), Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan.

For more information:

Press Office

Air Arabia PJSC

pressoffice@airarabia.com