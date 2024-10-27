Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, today marked the inauguration of its first non-stop flight connecting Sharjah International Airport and Velana International Airport in Malé.

To mark this occasion, dual celebrations were held at both Sharjah and Male airports, attended by senior representatives from Air Arabia and the respective airport authorities. Upon arrival at Velana International Airport in Malé, the inaugural flight was greeted with the traditional water cannon salute, followed by a warm welcome ceremony at the airport.

Schedule to and from Maldives, effective October 27, 2024 (all times local)

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 091 Sharjah 08:00 Maldives 13:20 Airbus A320 Daily G9 092 Maldives 14:20 Sharjah 17:55 Airbus A320 Daily

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, commented: “The inaugural flight to the Maldives represents an exciting new chapter in our network expansion. We are excited to offer our customers direct access to this tropical paradise. With the addition of this new route, we reaffirm our commitment to provide affordable and value-driven air travel while offering more options to explore new destinations around the world”.

Ibrahim Shareef Mohamed, CEO & MD of MACL commented on the Inauguration: “As we welcome Air Arabia’s inaugural flight, we are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents for Velana International Airport. The direct connection to Sharjah will boost arrivals from the Middle Eastern market and broaden connections to numerous cities worldwide, strengthening VIA’s position in regional and global aviation with each new route. With a focus on the tourism sector, we develop our routes and airport to ensure affordable and seamless air travel for those looking to explore the beauty of our islands.”

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of 77 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. Offering passengers, a value-added onboard experience, the aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming, and ‘SkyCafe’ an onboard catering service at affordable prices. In addition, Air Arabia offers ‘Air Rewards’ an innovative and generous loyalty program through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Customers can now book their flights to the Maldives by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call center or through travel agencies.

For more information:

Press Office

Air Arabia PJSC

pressoffice@airarabia.com