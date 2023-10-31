Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator announced the launch of a new route from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode (Calicut) in Kerala, India.

The non-stop flights will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Kozhikode International Airport with a frequency of three weekly flights starting from November 22, 2023.

Schedule from and to Kozhikode, effective November 22, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 728 Ras Al Khaimah 14:55 Kozhikode 20:10 Airbus A320 Wednesday/Friday/Sunday G9 729 Kozhikode 20:50 Ras Al Khaimah 23:25 Airbus A320 Wednesday/Friday/Sunday

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to announce the launch of our new non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode in India, a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with convenient air travel options and further strengthening the trade and tourism bonds between the UAE and India. We look forward to the start of flights that will provide our customers with a new value-driven option to fly between both cities”.

Air Arabia started its operations from Ras Al Khaimah in May 2014. Air Arabia operates from three airports in the UAE including Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, connecting passengers to a wide array of destinations.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

