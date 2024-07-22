Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today announced the launch of its non-stop flights between Sharjah and the idyllic island of Maldives.

The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Velana International Airport in Mali will operate daily, starting October 27, 2024, providing travelers with even more convenient and affordable options to explore one of the most famous destinations in South Asia, the Maldives.

Schedule from and to the Maldives, effective October 27, 2024 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 091 Sharjah 08:00 Maldives 13:20 Airbus A320 Daily G9 092 Maldives 14:20 Sharjah 17:55 Airbus A320 Daily

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated, "We are delighted to add this enchanting holiday destination to our expanding network. The launch of our non-stop flights to the Maldives highlights our commitment to offering our customers more travel options and connecting them to some of the world's most breathtaking locations." He added, "This addition to our route network from Sharjah reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless connectivity and value driven air travel to our passengers."

The Maldives, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life. Whether exploring vibrant coral reefs or relaxing on sun-drenched beaches, the Maldives provides an unparalleled escape in one of the world's most breathtaking settings.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to the Maldives by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

