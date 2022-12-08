Abu Dhabi, UAE: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, celebrated the inauguration of its first flight to Tashkent directly from Abu Dhabi, which was carrying an Air Arabia delegation headed by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Adel Al Ali. Upon arrival to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport, the airline held a press conference at the CIP lounge, to mark the special occasion and discuss the carrier’s expansion plan.

Commenting on the occasion, Adel Al Ali said: “We are glad to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flight to Tashkent and we thank all our partners for their continuous support. This step reaffirms the airline’s commitment to provide travellers with the opportunity to explore numerous experiences across Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network. We remain confident that the new service will serve both leisure and business travellers and will further contribute to the growth of the travel and tourism sector of both nations while providing our customers with value-for-money product and added convenience.”

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020, since then, the airline continues to expand its network and currently serving a total of 26 destinations from the capital Abu Dhabi including Tashkent, Alexandria, Cairo, Sohag, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Kazan.

The airline’s fleet has also grown from only two Airbus A320 aircraft, at launch, to eight new aircraft as of today. The aircraft’s cabin configuration provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. In addition, the aircraft also includes “SkyCafe”, providing travellers with a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board menu at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Schedule to Tashkent, effective December 7, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 763 Abu Dhabi 08:15 Tashkent 12:45 Airbus 320 Wednesday/Saturday 3L 764 Tashkent 14:05 Abu Dhabi 17:00 Airbus 320 Wednesday/Saturday

