AIQ will be able to scale its smart HSE solution, SMARTi, across markets and industries via engagement with Milestone Systems, one of the world’s leading VMS providers, as a Milestone Technology Partner

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing HSE cultures in enterprises with leading-edge AI technology across AIQ’s core sectors

Abu Dhabi, UAE: AIQ, a technology pioneer focused on driving AI-powered transformation across industries, will elevate health and safety monitoring for industrial sites through a new collaboration with Milestone Systems, one of the largest providers of video management software in the world.

SMARTi is an award-winning Intelligent Operational Safety Monitoring solution developed by AIQ to be applied with Milestone's XProtect VMS platform. This AIQ's product delivers AI-enabled, real-time active monitoring of industrial facilities and work sites, enhancing operational safety.

In doing so, AIQ will be able to scale the product seamlessly across industries and markets. The collaboration also focuses on optimizing hybrid infrastructures, maximizing the efficiency of edge and cloud computing for the sophisticated processing of video and sensor data.

Leveraging SMARTi's AI capabilities for environmental monitoring as well as to achieve rigorous compliance with environmental standards, detecting and analyzing potential hazards, and streamlining emergency response actions.

SMARTi was developed to improve health and safety in industrial environments, by using AI-enabled computer vision of the existing CCTV feeds for intelligent monitoring, detection and reporting of safety protocol violations and incidents. The AI application utilizes existing video systems combined with analytics to detect PPE compliance, behavioral safety, and incident detection, with automated reporting to a central command app. It is currently deployed and makes more than 1 billion predictions a day for AIQ’s clients.

This is the second major announcement of AIQ, aimed at international growth, product excellence and scale under the tenure of incoming AIQ CEO, Dr Chris Cooper, who said: “Through the integration of our award-winning SMARTi solution with Milestone Systems XProtect platform, AIQ is reinforcing our commitment to leading operational safety worldwide. Together with Milestone Systems, we aim to empower our clients across multiple industries to significantly improve their ability to monitor safety and compliance, to better react to incidents and enhance their overall HSE cultures.”

“At Milestone, we work with best-of-breed technology leaders. This integration promises to enhance our video technology offerings and take our innovations to the next level,” said Sebastian Döllner, Vice President, Technology Partnerships & Open Platform, Milestone Systems. "We're excited to welcome AIQ to our thriving partner ecosystem. Integrating their technology with our open platform, data-driven XProtect VMS creates exciting new possibilities for our customers.”

About AIQ

AIQ, an innovative technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, is dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the global industrial sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. With a focus on unlocking value at scale, our exceptional team of world-class data scientists and subject matter experts has developed a ground-breaking data management platform and cutting-edge solutions that apply AI/ML, computer vision and other advanced technologies to address specialized vertical use cases and deliver value in broad operational scenarios. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets and operations; enable our customers to meet their sustainability goals and scale the benefits of AI for organization-wide digital transformation. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com.

