The solution will combine AIQ's AI and sector expertise with Bayanat's AI-powered geospatial technology

The Rig Move Optimization AI System will revolutionize logistics, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Today at GITEX GLOBAL, AIQ, a technology pioneer focused on driving AI-powered transformation across industries, has announced a new partnership with Bayanat, an ADX-listed, AI-powered geospatial technology company, to develop a ground-breaking software application that will optimize and automate the processes involved in moving drilling rigs. The Rig Move Optimization AI System by Bayanat, which has already completed a proof of concept, will revolutionize rig moves' complex logistics and operational challenges to increase efficiency, speed up processes and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The platform utilizes advanced analytics to streamline rig movement operations through AI-enabled route optimization and coordinate the movement of assets, including rigs, personnel, and equipment, across multiple drilling sites. By automating the scheduling process, the software will provide real-time updates on rig availability and maintenance, resource allocation, and conflicts improving overall efficiency. A key feature of the software solution is its ability to facilitate collaboration within day-to-day business operations and reduce the total distance covered for every rig move. The reduction will have a direct estimated impact on total carbon emissions for the entire fleet of rigs.

“The UAE has been making major strides within the space of AI technology. AIQ is proud to be working alongside Bayanat in the development of an AI software solution that can positively disrupt a core industry and further contribute to the UAE’s AI 2031 Vision. The combination of our AI expertise with Bayanat’s geospatial intelligence will transform logistical operations across the Energy sector, drive efficiency and reduce overall emissions,” said Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ.

“We are excited to embark on this collaboration with AIQ. Through this partnership, we aim to revolutionize the oil and gas industry by streamlining complex logistics processes, minimizing downtime, and significantly enhancing rig move efficiency. Our joint efforts will pave the way towards a more sustainable future for the sector as we drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions," said Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director, Bayanat.

Implementing the Rig Move project will involve the development of a custom software solution that integrates seamlessly with existing systems and provides a reporting and analytics module that includes comprehensive data analysis and visualization tools. The solution’s architecture includes components such as the pathfinder module, analytics module, scheduling algorithms, and reporting modules with real-time update features to make informed decisions and respond to changes quickly.

AIQ and Bayanat are committed to delivering state-of-the-art software that simplifies the rig move process, reduces downtime, and increases productivity for oil and gas companies. With the partnership’s combined expertise, AIQ and Bayanat aim to revolutionize the industry and drive sustainable practices into the upstream business's most capital and carbon-intensive part. AIQ is actively looking to expand its partner ecosystem to further develop AI solutions that can drive efficiency, reduce emissions, and accelerate the digital transformation of industries.

About AIQ

AIQ, an innovative technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, is dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the global industrial sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. With a focus on unlocking value at scale, our exceptional team of world-class data scientists and subject matter experts has developed a ground-breaking data management platform and cutting-edge solutions that apply AI/ML, computer vision and other advanced technologies to address specialized vertical use cases and deliver value in broad operational scenarios. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets, and operations; enable our customers to meet their sustainability goals and scale the benefits of AI for organization-wide digital transformation.

As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

About Bayanat

Bayanat, a G42 company, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial intelligence solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Defense, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. It’s offering includes topographic, hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modelling, visualization and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

For more information, please visit: www.bayanat.ai