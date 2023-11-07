Abu Dhabi, UAE - AIQ, a technology pioneer focused on driving artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transformation across industries, and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, have announced a strategic agreement to develop the market-leading Neuron5 autonomous operations project.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) will incorporate AIQ’s and AVEVA’s advanced technologies into the project, which is designed to boost efficiency and enable the implementation of autonomous systems across the value chain.

The partnership between AVEVA and AIQ will combine leading-edge technological expertise in implementing autonomous operations for multiple industrial assets. The aim is to reduce downtime, enhance asset availability, minimize manual control operations, and empower teams to take proactive, informed, actions, enhanced and accelerated by autonomous decision support.

Joint surveys will be conducted to assess customers’ requirements for autonomous operation hardware and telecoms. There will also be training and skills development for engineers to focus on advanced analytics solutions. Both companies will also work towards the integration of multiple existing solutions into a unified, collaborative platform.

Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA said: "This MOU is the latest in a succession of innovative projects and we look forward to leveraging our capabilities in industrial automation, AI and data ecosystems to create a new, more intuitive way of working with teams that empower individuals, unlock value and drive operational efficiency to ensure responsible use of resources."

Omar Al-Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ, commented: “We are excited to bring our advanced analytics and technological expertise to this collaboration. Together with AVEVA, we are confident in driving significant advancements in autonomous operations, and developing new technologies that will power a sustainable tomorrow for industry.”

​​​​​​About AIQ

AIQ, an innovative technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, is dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the global industrial sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. With a focus on unlocking value at scale, our exceptional team of world-class data scientists and subject matter experts has developed a ground-breaking data management platform and cutting-edge solutions that apply AI/ML, computer vision and other advanced technologies to address specialized vertical use cases and deliver value in broad operational scenarios. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets and operations; enable our customers to meet their sustainability goals and scale the benefits of AI for organization-wide digital transformation. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.