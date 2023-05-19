Dubai - Travel Genius, the most innovative location intelligence platform, has today announced the appointment of three new board directors who will bring with them a wealth of experience in hospitality, brand marketing, business process design and governance.

Roshni Pandey, Jagdish Sidhu and David King will all join the company with immediate effect.

Hannes Bos, the CEO and Founder of Travel Genius said "Their invaluable expertise, diverse backgrounds, and deep industry knowledge will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in bringing our innovative solutions to life and driving our company's success. Their commitment to excellence and passion for innovation align perfectly with our company's vision and mission."

This announcement follows the recent launch of SpotQuest, the world’s first solution with actionable insight for travel professionals. Using unique data points at micro-neighbourhood levels, the new location intelligence platform provides detailed and actionable insights in a fraction of the time it currently takes travel professionals to gather the data.

Over the next few weeks, Travel Genius is planning to announce a number of innovative products that are set to disrupt the Travel and F&B industries, by bringing together AI-powered tech and a proprietary database of millions of micro-location data points to create accurate local insights with an accuracy not seen before.

About Travel Genius

Travel Genius aspires to radically upgrade the way location intelligence is served and consumed in hospitality, F&B and other industries which are location reliant. Travel Genius collects and curates the most relevant and accurate location datapoints to provide actionable insights for its specialist B2B and B2C products and services.

About the new Directors

Roshni has spent 20+ years delivering strategy and solutions, as a consultant, head of various functions at global MNCs, entrepreneur and board member. A firm believer in the balance between art and science, intuition and data, she has been leveraging insights, innovation and data analytics, to create new products, experiences, brands, programs and lead strategy development and delivery for global brands, across markets and sectors. Her social cause and entrepreneurial passion has seen her set up businesses and social enterprises of her own. Indian by ethnicity, Fijian by birth, Australian by citizenship, & Singaporean by residence has inspired her love for travel.

Jagdish is a business process design, transformation, information security and governance expert with 20+ years of experience across the education, media, subscription, and telecommunications industries. Having lived in Singapore, Australia and working in China and India for extended periods gives Jag a unique ability to understand diverse perspectives and ability to work within agile networks. Jag an Australian CPA, Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), ISO 27001 Certified Auditor, and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM). His diverse areas of expertise stretch from business strategy, finance, operations, governance, information security and he has a passion for emerging technologies.

David has over 30 years of international marketing experience gained across developed and emerging markets, working in advertising and strategic consulting. David’s hospitality consulting roles have focused on Sales & Marketing Strategy, Loyalty, Market Entry, Brand Development, New Hotel Opening and Partnerships. David has also run over 25 sales and marketing positioning workshops for some of the world’s largest and most iconic hotels, which have given him first-hand experience of the importance of local insights for planning successful hotel strategies. David lived in China from 2002 – 2014, the last two years of which he was the Vice Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in China, and he now serves on the board of the China-Britain Business Council. David holds an MBA from WBS, University of Warwick.

