Dubai, UAE – UAE homebuyers are beginning to see faster and more predictable mortgage approvals as artificial intelligence reshapes one of the most time-consuming parts of the home-buying journey: paperwork. Holo, the UAE-born proptech platform redefining mortgage accessibility, has automated several of the most error-prone steps in the mortgage file, from document collection to income verification, giving buyers a cleaner, more accurate application from the start.

The shift is accelerating as the UAE continues to scale its national digital transformation agenda. Backed by initiatives such as the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, Dubai’s Digital Government Strategy 2025, and the broader D33 economic agenda, AI adoption across financial services is rising at pace. Supporting this momentum, the UAE’s AI market is expected to exceed AED 170 billion by 2030[1], while the country's proptech sector is forecast to grow from AED 2.24 billion in 2024 to AED 5.69 billion by 2030, recording a 17%+ compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through the period[2]. With over 86% of the population living in urban centres, demand for faster, more transparent digital property services continues to increase.

At Holo, AI-driven automation now supports core parts of the mortgage journey, including document extraction, income and liability verification, ID matching, lender-specific formatting, and intelligent bank-matching. These steps have historically been the source of delays for buyers, especially first-timers, due to missing documents, manual checks, or inconsistencies between lender requirements. By automating this process, Holo is significantly reducing back-and-forth communication, lowering error rates, and creating more complete and review-ready files for banks.

Based on thousands of applications processed through the platform, Holo has already observed noticeably faster turnaround times and greater predictability for buyers, particularly during the initial review stage where errors previously caused major delays.

Arran Summerhill, Co-Founder & COO of Holo, stated: “Paperwork has always been the slowest part of buying a home, and for years it’s been the single biggest source of delays for buyers and lenders alike. At Holo, we’re seeing AI finally turn that around. It’s removing the friction points that used to eat up days, the back-and-forth, the manual checks, the missing documents, and replacing them with a cleaner, faster path to approval. The exciting part is that this isn’t theoretical anymore; it’s happening in the applications we handle every day. When buyers get clarity sooner and banks get accurate files upfront, the whole system moves with more confidence. This shift is going to make a major impact on the home-buying experience.”

AI use in UAE real estate continues to deepen as well. Within the property sector, machine-learning tools have reached up to 92% accuracy in predicting quarterly price trends, highlighting the country’s maturity in deploying advanced analytics[3]. This same infrastructure now supports a more seamless mortgage journey, where buyers benefit from faster document processing and lenders receive more complete, consistent files.

Together these developments mean the mortgage process is becoming more predictable and significantly faster than in previous years, reducing the back-and-forth that once slowed down home financing.

As AI adoption accelerates, the UAE’s mortgage journey will continue to evolve into a faster, cleaner, and more transparent and seamless process, one that reflects the nation’s ambition to build one of the world's most advanced digital real estate ecosystems.

Holo is a UAE-based proptech on a mission to simplify the process of owning a home by offering digital mortgage services in the Middle East for the very first time. For first-time buyers and homeowners exploring refinancing options, Holo’s proprietary technology and trusted independent advisors take the guesswork out of buying property in the UAE, making the process easier, faster and completely stress-free.

Launched in 2019, the company’s founders set out to develop a secure and transparent algorithm-backed platform that would allow prospective homeowners complete visibility and access to a full range of unbiased mortgage and remortgage options from more than 20 local lenders, within minutes. Since then, Holo’s diverse team of mortgage experts, tech developers and client servicing specialists have helped advise more than 10,000 clients in financing their homes and in 2020 launched a white-label home loan advisory solution available to brokers, real estate agents and property developers. Most recently, Holo expanded its offering to include a concierge-style property assistance service, designed to support buyers beyond financing by helping them search, select, and secure the right property through a curated network of partner real estate agencies.

Looking ahead, Holo is evolving its offering to further simplify the user journey, not just in securing the right mortgage, but also in finding the right property, by providing a real-time snapshot of all mortgage offers available, expanding its property assistance services, and growing its presence across new markets in the GCC, beginning with KSA.

