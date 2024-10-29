Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading smart FM solutions provider HITEK Services, which is part of the Farnek group of companies, has witnessed a paradigm shift from hospitality professionals, by adopting AI-driven computer aided facilities management (CAFM).

Essentially, CAFM solutions such as CAFMTEK which are now revolutionising facility management, provide effective management control over assets, locations, and resources. With access to a real time dashboard which offers complete visibility via a dedicated centralised digital platform, hotel management and their operations team can access a 24/7 360-degree overview of all hotel assets.

As new buildings become smarter, solutions such as CAFMTEK integrate with existing building management systems (BMS), optimising operational efficiency, staff welfare and sustainability.

The scope of work covered by CAFM is now extensive and can include the day-to-day maintenance of MEP and commercial kitchen equipment, security systems, energy and water utilisation as well as waste management. It can also ensure compliance with health and safety regulations, manage irrigation for landscaping for more complex hotel sites, operational planning and procurement.

“Independent studies have shown that by adopting CAFM software hotels can reduce maintenance costs by up to 20% and even improve space utilisation by as much as 15%. Our own CAFMTEK system empowers hospitality professionals to achieve these results and produce a significant return on investment. It will also support the UAE’s pledge to achieve net zero by 2050,” said Javeria Aijaz, managing director of HITEK.

Major hotel brands across the UAE such as Anantara, Sheraton, Four Seasons, Millennium, Wyndham and Swissotel, have all integrated aspects of CAFMTEK into their operations. By monitoring and controlling air conditioning, water temperature and pressure, recycling grey water and food waste, not only underpins a consistently superior guest experience, but it also highlights a hotel’s sustainability efforts, eco-conscious guests appreciate, with the added bonus that it also reduces operational costs.

“On average approximately 15% of a hotel’s total revenue is spent on energy, water and maintenance. So, applying that to a Dubai hotel with 200 rooms with an average annual RevPAR of AED 415, it would generate around AED 30 million in room revenue alone. In that case utilities and maintenance costs would work out at AED 4.5 million, without including energy and waste intensive F&B operations, as well as leisure facilities.

“Moreover, CAFMTEK can manage predictive maintenance, identify asset failures, order parts and track repairs, with a complete online history, making hotel budgets more accurate, with minimal downtime,” added Aijaz.

