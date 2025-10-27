Abu Dhabi, UAE – G42, Microsoft, the Responsible AI Future Foundation (RAIFF), and Eurasia Group today announced the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit to be held on 2 - 3 November.

Bringing together senior government representatives, private sector executives and AI leaders who are shaping the global AI agenda, the summit will chart pathways for responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence development and diffusion. At a time when AI is increasingly reshaping economies, security, and societies worldwide, the Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit provides a collaborative platform for advancing global governance and innovation.

Discussions will center on three key priorities: building digital, energy, and physical infrastructure for access; empowering people everywhere with skills and knowledge to harness AI; and promoting responsible use through governance, safety, transparency, and accountability, ensuring that AI benefits everyone while safeguarding against its risks.

Confirmed participants include Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42; Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft; Ian Bremmer, President and Founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media; Baroness Joanna Shields, Executive Chair of the Responsible AI Future Foundation; Rebecca Grynspan, Secretary-General of UNCTAD, and Amandeep Singh Gill, the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology, alongside senior UAE leadership.

Marty Edelman, Group General Counsel of G42, said: “AI is reshaping every aspect of our lives. The Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit is about ensuring this transformation happens responsibly and benefits everyone. By bringing global leaders together in Abu Dhabi, we aim to translate principles into action - advancing AI that is inclusive, safe, and aligned with human values”.

Through a curated program of bilateral meetings, strategic breakout sessions, and keynote remarks, delegates will gain exclusive access to high-level networking, cross-sector collaboration, and groundbreaking insight. The outcomes will feed into ongoing international dialogues at the UN and other multilateral forums.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, said: “The Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit is an opportunity to responsibly accelerate the diffusion of AI, ensuring its benefits reach every part of the world," said Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft. "The future of AI depends on trusted technology, resilient infrastructure, and skilled people. Together with G42, we’re committed to advancing these pillars and supporting the UAE’s role as a global leader in convening and sharing best practices that empower the Global South.”

Ian Bremmer, President and Founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, said: “The AI revolution is here, but its benefits are unevenly distributed—especially for the global south. The Abhu Dhabi Global AI Summit is the first-of-its-kind event to address exactly that. Bringing together industry experts and policy makers, we intend to address the opportunity AI offers to bridge geopolitical divides, to help ensure that AI’s transformative promises do not leave a large measure of humanity behind.”

Baroness Joanna Shields, Executive Chair of the Responsible AI Future Foundation, said: “RAIFF was created to ensure that the benefits of AI reach every nation and every community. The Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit is a forum to translate that ambition into action by building sovereign capacity, advancing responsible governance, and creating the pathways for participation in the AI economy so that no culture or community is left behind.”

By convening in Abu Dhabi, the summit reflects the UAE’s emergence as a neutral platform for bridging perspectives and turning ambition into action. Anchored in the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, the country is positioning itself as a trusted hub for global dialogue on AI governance and innovation.

While attendance at the Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit will be limited to invited delegates, the dialogue is intended to reach far beyond the room The summit’s insights and outcomes will be shared publicly across our channels, with a dedicated livestreamed session to spotlight the summit’s key takeaways.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Eurasia Group and GZERO Media



Eurasia Group is the world's leading global research and advisory firm. We help clients understand, anticipate, and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they do business. Together with GZERO Media—the go-to source for first insight into geopolitics—and our full-fledged events team, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides a complete political risk solution. Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington DC, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, and Brasilia, as well as on-the-ground experts in more than a hundred countries in every region of the world. We are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.



Visit us: eurasiagroup.net | gzeromedia.com

About the Responsible AI Future Foundation (RAIFF)

The Responsible AI Future Foundation (RAIFF) is a global initiative founded by G42 and Microsoft, with MBZUAI as its research partner. RAIFF’s mission is to advance the safe, fair, and ethical development and deployment of artificial intelligence through culturally aware governance, technical research, and global collaboration. By convening governments, industry, and civil society, RAIFF works to develop practical frameworks and partnerships that promote responsible, transparent, and trustworthy AI for the benefit of all.