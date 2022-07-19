Muscat: ahlibank continues its long-term commitment to empower Omani youth with leadership and professional skills to enhance their career development opportunities in the banking sector. HIMAM Graduate Program has welcomed its new batch of graduates to its eighth edition.

Following the success of the previous batches of HIMAM; ahlibank’s management is pleased to open its doors for a new batch of graduates to join ahlibank and commence their career in banking through the prestigious two-year program that will facilitate on-the-job training and skill refinement initiatives for enhanced career gains in the banking sector. Structured to meet the market’s changing needs, the intensive course will equip chosen candidates with hands-on experience in the sector, with practical inputs from professionals in the industry.

Speaking on the sidelines of the induction ceremony, Hana Al Kharusi, General Manager –Corporate Banking, ahlibank, said: “This is a moment of pride and accomplishment for the Bank. Since 2015, when we first launched the program, we have been investing our resources in aiding and shaping Oman’s workforce with requisite skills, and have achieved significant milestones every year, strengthening our foundation with trained employees who are well informed about the local and global banking industry. We have our finger on the pulse of the job market and are aware of the changing needs that require constant vigilance to upgrade and update our course modules”.

Highlighting the merits of the Program, Mohammed Mohsin Al Mufargi, AGM-Head of Human Resources, ahlibank, said: “At the core of HIMAM is the Bank’s larger goal of partnering with the government in its youth development initiatives. Our Program is conceptualized to meet the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which calls on youth to share in the march towards economic competitiveness and social well-being. Accordingly, HIMAM has been steering the Bank’s youth development agenda with its well-defined employment program supported by training modules. It has significantly contributed to the development of leadership skills among the youth with professional coaches and mentors who have assimilated their expertise and experience to bring up a new generation of professionals. The course module is equally focused on building self-confidence and honing their acquired and inherited skills.

“ahlibank is receptive to the needs of the market and has bolstered its sustainable business practices by strengthening and securing its human capital with training that is designed to build its competitiveness on the lines of regional and international job markets. Over the next two years, our new batch of graduates will get an insight into critical requirements of the industry to prove to be assets who will shape the next chapter of the Bank’s success story. We trust their abilities and await their successful transition as professionals and leaders of the industry,” he added.

Besides theoretical training and practical experience, HIMAM program provides graduates with opportunities to work across departments, thereby enhancing their banking skills through assigned managers, trainers, and specialists. As per the Program schedule, the chosen candidates are nominated - in the first year of their on-the-job training - to an in class room training for technical, functional and soft skills followed by a rotation across various departments of the Bank while they simultaneously participate in group projects. Following that the Bank awards trainees who have successfully cleared the program and assigns them to certain departments, dependent on their leadership capabilities and acquired skills.

It is worth mentioning that the “HIMAM” program is one of the most important pioneering programs of ahlibank, which constitutes a starting point for young Omani graduates to start a successful career in the banking sector by providing them with the necessary relevant tools to contribute to the development and enhancement of their managerial and leadership skills.

