Muscat. In a significant stride towards solidifying its position as the ‘Partner in Excellence’ to all, ahlibank recently held a special media networking event at the Bank’s Head Office in Watayyah, highlighting its mission, forward-thinking vision, and integral values. The event took place on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, witnessing the attendance of key personnel from leading media institutions and news agencies in the Sultanate of Oman.

The event highlighted ahlibank’s core values of innovation, integrity, responsibility, sustainability, and most significantly, the Bank’s commitment to excellence. Being the ‘Partner in Excellence’, ahlibank shed the spotlight on its vision to be a vibrant and innovative center for banking; one that is committed to surpassing its customers’ expectations, and contributing tangibly to the country’s socio-economic growth agenda. In addition, the event underpinned ahlibank’s mission to deliver outstanding value to its shareholders through its comprehensive banking solutions, guaranteeing access to excellent products and services.

During the event, Jumana Al Hashmi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, said, "We would like to express our gratitude to all government and private institutions for accepting our invitation to our annual media event and for their invaluable support in helping us achieve our goals. We have refined our approach and enhanced our framework to be more customer-centric, aligning with our commitment to delivering a comprehensive range of banking products and services, which has further strengthened our relationships with all our customers.

At ahlibank, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of excellence. As we continue our significant growth journey, we will adapt to emerging developments in the banking sector in Oman. With our cutting-edge technologies and diverse offerings, ahlibank will set new benchmarks and make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and communities we serve.”

During the event, the attendees learned about ahlibank’s achievements during the past period, which included many significant milestones in the Bank’s history. ahlibank also showcased its media strategy and highlighted the many initiatives it intends to undertake, in addition to the many goals it seeks to achieve. The event included an introductory tour of the new main building; a vibrant center for banking excellence, and a staple in architecture for its grandiose design and pleasant views.

Moving forward, ahlibank anticipates the future’s opportunities, as it continues its operations within the banking sector, embarking on an exciting journey of momentous growth and substantial excellence.