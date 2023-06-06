Muscat: Revered for upholding the highest values of excellence, ahlibank has been recently honored with three prestigious accolades at the Oman Banking and Finance Awards, held during the eighth edition of the New Age Banking Summit 2023. ahlibank’s CEO, Mr. Said Abdullah Al Hatmi, was recognized as the ‘CEO of the Year’ while the bank itself received the 'Excellence in Corporate Banking' and 'Excellence in Digital Transformation' accolades. The twin awards further attest to Al Hatmi’s keen emphasis on delivering superior performance in all aspects of the bank’s operation.

With an illustrious career that spans over two decades, Al Hatmi has played an integral role in ahlibank, holding several senior management positions over the course of the years. Under his transformative leadership, ahlibank experienced remarkable growth, expanded its customer base, and fortified its network of physical and digital branches.

The CEO has spearheaded the introduction of cutting-edge financial solutions and pioneering digital initiatives to adapt to evolving market scenarios, which have been consistently endorsed by independent awards. Adopting a leadership style that advocates collective decision-making, he has instilled critical thinking within the team, empowering individuals to play a vital role in shaping the bank’s future.

Commenting on the awards, Al Hatmi said, “I am truly humbled to have received this coveted title, the credit of which goes to the unwavering commitment that the team at ahlibank has consistently demonstrated. The excellence awards are a testament to the holistic approach that ahlibank has taken towards growth as well as its inherent dedication to support both businesses and individuals realize their aspirations.”

“At ahlibank, we go beyond developing the skills of our team members – we endeavor to nurture future leaders who are capable of driving change. By promoting a collaborative, inclusive, ad transparent work environment, we have been able to achieve remarkable milestones, whether it is optimizing our workflow, embracing digitalization, or offering our clients an elevated banking experience through superior products and services,” he further stated.

With a strong understanding of the local market, ahlibank has been able to offer specialized guidance to its corporate clients through its expert team of industry specialists who have advanced knowledge in areas such as Food and General Trading, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Real Estate, Contracting, and Travel and Tourism. While leveraging this competitive advantage, the bank also caters to the needs of large, medium, and small corporations through term loans in infrastructure and non-infrastructure sectors.

The bank is strongly attuned to the nation’s digital agenda and has set a new benchmark in the digital banking landscape with its most recent service ahliExpress - the bank’s state-of-the-art multi-functional kiosk located in Madinat al Sultan Qaboos, Mall of Oman and ahlibank’s main branch in Wattayah. The bank has also continued to enhance its online and mobile banking platforms while offering a range of bespoke digital banking solutions for corporate customers through ahliB2B, ahliNET, and ahliRDC. Recognizing SMEs as a key contributor to socio-economic progress, ahlibank introduced A’maali Account for SMEs, which gained increasing traction amongst entrepreneurs. Further, the bank’s new Digital Wealth System, designed for Wealth Management customers, provides a host of rich functionalities giving clients more freedom and flexibility to manage their funds virtually.