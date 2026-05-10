Muscat: As global markets navigate a period marked by geopolitical uncertainty and evolving trade conditions, ahlibank has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, delivering a strong and disciplined start to the year. Against the backdrop of Oman’s steady economic trajectory and ongoing diversification agenda, the bank advanced its strategic priorities through targeted participation in large-scale financing, continued digital enablement, and deeper institutional engagement, reinforcing its position as a key participant in the Sultanate’s financial sector and a trusted partner in enabling sustainable growth.

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2026, ahlibank delivered a strong financial performance, reflecting continued balance sheet expansion and consistent earnings progression. Net loans, advances, and financing reached OMR 3,553.7 million, an increase of 15.7%, supported by sustained lending activity across key segments. Total assets grew by 17.8% to OMR 4,330.4 million, while customer deposits rose by 15.3% to OMR 3,406.2 million, reinforcing the strength of the bank’s funding base. Income generation remained resilient during the period, with operating income rising to OMR 30.56 million, up 8.2% year-on-year. This was accompanied by a measured increase in operating expenses to OMR 13.25 million, up 7.9%, reflecting continued investment in strategic capabilities and infrastructure. As a result, profit for the period rose to OMR 10.81 million, marking an 11.3% increase compared to the corresponding period last year and underscoring the bank’s ability to sustain growth while maintaining financial discipline.

Commenting on the bank’s performance, Said Abdullah Al Hatmi, CEO of ahlibank, stated, "Our performance this quarter transcends traditional balance sheet growth; it is a testament to our agility in translating national economic priorities into institutional momentum. In an era of complexity, we have moved beyond being a mere provider of capital to becoming a strategic enabler of Oman’s industrial and digital transformation. By synchronizing our investment in high-yield technology with robust participation in large-scale national projects, we are building a resilient, future-ready institution that creates enduring value for our shareholders and the Sultanate’s economy."

Building on this momentum, ahlibank’s first quarter performance was defined not only by financial growth, but by the depth and sophistication of its engagement across priority sectors of the economy. The bank’s involvement in structuring a large-scale, multi-tranche syndicated financing for a major mining project reflects its growing capability in executing complex transactions, demonstrating its ability to mobilize capital at scale while supporting the Sultanate’s industrial and economic diversification.

This trajectory extended across core segments, with continued activity in real estate financing and the expansion of Sharia-compliant solutions through ahli islamic, spanning both project-level funding and end-user financing. These efforts highlight a more integrated approach to sector participation, supporting long-term development while aligning with evolving customer needs and market dynamics.

In parallel, the bank maintained a focused trajectory on digital advancement, with the rollout of instant loan top-ups through its mobile banking platform and the introduction of ahliMarkets, a Sharia-compliant investment platform offering direct access to capital markets. These developments reflect a broader shift toward embedding technology across the value chain, enhancing both accessibility and the overall customer experience.

Further reinforcing its commitment to inclusive growth, ahlibank expanded its Micro Business Entity solutions, supporting freelancers, independent professionals, and micro-enterprises in accessing structured financial services. This initiative contributes to the formalization of emerging economic segments and underscores the bank’s impact in widening participation within the financial ecosystem. Complementing this, the bank continued to enhance its customer value proposition through tailored financing solutions for home ownership and vehicle financing, alongside strategic partnerships and initiatives designed to strengthen long-term customer engagement.

At the same time, ahli islamic’s participation in the IFSB Summit reflects the bank’s continued alignment with international best practices and its commitment to contributing to the global dialogue on Islamic finance, further reinforcing its positioning within a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Beyond its core business priorities, ahlibank continued to advance a focused and outcome-driven approach to corporate social responsibility, anchored in economic inclusion, community welfare, and human development. During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the bank leveraged a coordinated platform for outreach, bringing together strategic partnerships to deliver targeted and meaningful support across multiple segments of society.

A key highlight was the bank’s collaboration with the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) through the fourth edition of the ahlibank Ramadan Souq, which provided local enterprises with a platform to enhance visibility, strengthen market access, and engage directly with customers. In the healthcare space, partnerships with the Ihsan Association and the Sanubadir team for Patient Care enabled the provision of home-based care for senior citizens and access to essential medical support for low-income patients, while also contributing to the continuity of education for children undergoing treatment.

Extending its outreach further, ahlibank and ahli islamic delivered timely assistance to families across the Sultanate through the distribution of Ramadan essentials and the Kaswat Eid initiative. These efforts are underpinned by a strong culture of employee engagement, with the ‘ahli Cares’ platform playing a central role in fostering volunteerism and reinforcing a shared commitment to community impact across the organization.

As the year progresses, ahlibank will continue to advance its growth agenda with discipline, anchored in resilience, strong governance, and long-term sustainability. In an evolving market environment, the bank remains focused on strengthening its institutional capabilities and enhancing the relevance of its offerings, while maintaining a balanced, risk-aware approach to growth. This positions ahlibank to navigate complexity with confidence, capture emerging opportunities, and deliver sustained value in support of the Sultanate’s broader economic ambitions.