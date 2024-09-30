Muscat. After an increasing number of achievements and extraordinary milestones, ahlibank was recently recognized by being awarded the Excellence in Digital Banking award at the OER Live DX Oman (Digital Transformation Conference) event. The Bank was honored for its contributions and innovation in providing a range of exceptional and leading digital banking products and services.

DX Oman was held under the patronage of Chief Guest His Excellency Engineer Badr bin Salem Al Maamari, with the Guest of Honor His Excellency Sheikh Faisal Al Rawas. Also, in attendance were also a number of distinguished government officials, business leaders, and key stakeholders from relevant sectors. The event highlighted important areas including emerging technologies, cyber security, as well as AI and Cloud Computing. The conference further highlighted the challenges and opportunities created by digital transformation.

Receiving the award on behalf of ahlibank was Mr. Taher Al Balushi, General Manager – Strategy, Transformation, Technology and Projects at ahlibank. The Bank was acknowledged for its focus and relentless commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to provide seamless and secure banking experiences.

With the Bank’s goals aligned to Oman Vision 2040, it is consistently setting new standards and its notable track-record of achievements and success has cemented itself as a leader in its field.

At the award ceremony Mr. Taher Al Balushi said, “Receiving the Excellence in Digital Banking award is a proud recognition of ahlibank’s strong and ever-increasing portfolio of digital products and services. We have meticulously designed these offerings to ensure a seamless, secure, and personalized banking experience for customers across all segments. As we continue our digital transformation journey, our commitment to innovation remains steadfast, with a focus on delivering excellence, particularly in digitalization and our continued investment in cutting-edge technology.”

The prestigious Excellence in Digital Banking award is a testament to ahlibank's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital banking arena. With a steadfast dedication to providing the best products and services that cater to the ever evolving needs of its customers, this accolade validates and supports the Bank’s ongoing efforts to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of digital finance.