Muscat: ahlibank, a leading institution within the Sultanate of Oman's banking landscape, proudly announced its instrumental role as the issue manager and collection bank in the highly successful issuance of Taageer Finance Company’s (S.A.O.G) latest bonds. This milestone marks the third consecutive bonds issuance in collaboration with Taageer, showcasing ahlibank’s continued commitment to financial excellence.

Initially projected at OMR 10 million, the overwhelming investor demand led to the exercise of the green shoe option, elevating the issue size to OMR 14.956 million. A diverse spectrum of investors, including sovereign funds, pension funds, corporations, insurance companies, banks, and high-net-worth individuals, participated in this transaction. The subscription period for the bonds was open from November 16th to 27th, 2023.

In reflection of the bonds’ issuance, Hanaa Al Kharusi, Senior General Manager – Wholesale Banking at ahlibank, expressed, “The positive response from investors to Taageer Finance Company’s (S.A.O.G) latest bonds’ issuance is a clear testament to the confidence in the company and its businesses. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the investors and the Capital Market Authority for their support in successfully closing this issue. At ahlibank, we are proud to deliver innovative funding structures for our clients, and meet the requirements of investors and issuers. We have a strong and vastly experienced investment banking team able to provide support to state entities and corporates wanting to tap into the capital markets.”

ahlibank’s string of successes, driven by a deep understanding of prevailing market dynamics, cements its position as a trailblazer in digital and financial offerings. Clients across diverse segments continue to benefit from a tailored and unparalleled banking experience, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 - a strategic roadmap embraced by the government to foster economic growth and prosperity.