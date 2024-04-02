Muscat: As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and under its “ahlicares” wing, ahlibank has recently distributed Iftar meal boxes in collaboration with Oman Food Bank to the students residing in university and college hostels and individuals from different regions during the month of Ramadan. The initiative took place on 27 March 2024 and targeted the Wilaya of Bowshar. The process was carried out by ahli cares volunteers; ardent supporters of ahlibank’s vision and CSR initiatives.

Under the theme of “Month of Giving”, the main focus of this year’s CSR Ramadan initiative was students living in hostels. The ahli cares volunteers distributed Iftar food boxes to the students. Over the years, the ahli cares team has implemented a variety of initiatives that assisted the lives of many individuals. Most notably, ahlibank’s CSR initiatives have had a profound impact on the local community; thanks to the continuous efforts of the ahli cares team.

In light of the initiative, Jumana Al Hashmi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, said, “Being a leading institution within the banking sector, our responsibility is not limited to providing traditional banking services, but it extends to supporting all segments of society. Therefore, we are pleased to provide Iftar to students who live away from their families in hostels, in that we can share the spirit of giving during the holy month. With the support of our ahli cares team, a team committed to volunteer work and taking impactful initiatives in its stride, we will be able to achieve our CSR goals.”

In keeping with its values of sharing and caring for others, ahli cares underscores ahlibank’s commitment towards serving the community. Over time, the ahlicares team has carried out many initiatives, such as the Iftar meal distribution in Ramadan, and, previously, the blood donation campaign. ahli cares’ CSR initiatives complement the government’s socio-economic development efforts, and contribute to achieving the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

The ahli cares initiative plays a prominent role in organizing and implementing a variety of volunteer programs that aim to support national projects and initiatives. Over the years, the Bank has provided support to numerous institutions and charitable organizations through the ahli cares program. This support has taken the form of financial contributions to meet their immediate and future needs, making a tangible difference in the lives of the people and the communities ahlibank serves.