Muscat: Showcasing its commitment to financial knowledge-sharing and strengthening strategic relationships with its Exclusiv private banking clients, ahlibank recently hosted a distinguished session titled “Wealth Beyond Borders: Opportunities in Global and Emerging Markets” at its head office. The event was designed to provide Exclusiv clients with valuable insights into global market opportunities, enhancing their investment strategies and financial outlook.

The event commenced with a welcoming address by Ms. Najla Al Lawati, DGM and Head of Private Banking & Wealth Management at ahlibank. This was followed by a short introductory video that set the tone for the insightful discussions ahead.

Prominent guest speaker Mr. James Ashley, Managing Director of the Client Solutions Group at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, delivered an in-depth presentation on emerging global market opportunities. The session also featured Mr. Khurram Gufran, CFA, Head of Asset Management at ahlibank, who shared his expertise on wealth management strategies, emphasizing portfolio diversification to minimize risk and maximize returns.

Commenting on the event, Ms. Najla Al Lawati stated: "At ahlibank, we are dedicated to tailoring wealth management solutions that align with our clients' individual needs and aspirations. Through our Exclusiv portfolio, we offer unparalleled investment opportunities and services, reinforcing our commitment to fostering enduring relationships that support the long-term financial well-being of our clients”,

This session reaffirms ahlibank’s dedication to innovation and excellence in serving its clients. As markets continue to evolve, the bank remains focused on offering comprehensive and dynamic investment solutions, ensuring its clients are well-equipped to navigate the financial landscape with confidence.